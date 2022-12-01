GOTW Preview: New Haven at Blackhawk Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first all-basketball edition of the Highlight Zone this season is set for Friday, and what a way to tip things off as high-scoring Darrion Brooks leads New Haven against 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Braves won their season opener on Tuesday night, beating North Side 71-62 in new head coach Matt Roth’s first game. That night Blackhawk Christian dedicated their court to Marc Davidson, their former coach who passed away in May after a long bout with cancer.

New Haven enters the game with a record of 1-1 following a 52-41 with on the road at Northrop on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs fell in their season opener to Woodlan on a buzzer beater, 68-66. Brooks went for 21 in the opener and 24 points against Northrop, giving the senior an average of 22.5 points a night heading into Friday’s match-up.

WANE-TV will be live from Blackhawk Christian at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no.1 sports show!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.