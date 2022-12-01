ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin hosting two tight ends on official visits this weekend

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xlij1_0jTjyiFa00

Tight ends Tucker Ashcraft and C.J. Jacobsen in the 2023 recruiting class will officially visit Madison this weekend.

With Luke Fickell taking over as head coach of the Wisconsin football program, the Badgers are still looking to add to their 2023 recruiting class .

Currently sitting at nine commits in the 2023 cycle, one of the top unfilled positions of need is tight end. After missing on multiple talented tight ends over the summer, things have been relatively quiet at the position until recently.

With the early signing period just weeks away, it appears the Badgers are turning up the heat on a pair of athletic prospects committed elsewhere at this time to potentially add to their 2023 class that Luke Fickell called a "No. 1 priority" during his introductory press conference .

Without further ado, here is an official visit preview of both prospects set to visit Madison this weekend.

C.J. Jacobsen of Meridian, Idaho

First up, the Badgers are expecting 2023 tight end C.J. Jacobsen out of Idaho to make the trip to Wisconsin this Saturday. A consensus three-star prospect, Jacobsen is a talented athlete with great size at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.

On film, Jacobsen showcases an ability to be a playmaker as a receiver and as a blocker, both of which are important in the Big Ten.

Jacobsen has actually been committed to Utah since mid-October, but he is still keeping his options open with signing day drawing closer. Also sporting offers from Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Liberty, Louisville, NC State, Nevada, Oregon, UNLV, Utah State, and Washington State, the Badgers will have their work cut out to pry him away from the Utes.

Considered the No. 43 tight end in the country by On3 , Jacobsen is widely thought of as the No. 2 player in the state of Idaho for his grade, and a top-1000 player by the 247 Sports Composite.

The Rocky Mountain High School star recently earned an invitation to play in the Army All-American Bowl on December 16, one of the most prestigious high school all-star games after a big senior season with over 500 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

You can check out Jacobsen's senior highlights here . Overall, he does a great job of creating separation with his speed and high-pointing the football when going up against defenders in 50-50 situations.

Tucker Ashcraft of Seattle, Washington

The Wisconsin Badgers are also excited to welcome Seattle native Tucker Ashcraft to campus on Saturday. Ashcraft confirmed with All Badgers that it is an official visit.

Committed to the Colorado Buffaloes since April, Ashcraft's visit comes on the heels of Colorado firing head coach Karl Dorrell in October. With uncertainty surrounding where the Buffaloes will go with their head coaching vacancy, Ashcraft has official visits lined up with Wisconsin (this weekend) and Michigan State the following week.

A three-star prospect, Ashcraft is ranked as the No. 57 tight end in the 2023 class and the No. 20 player in Washington by 247 Sports .

Playing for O'Dea High School in Seattle, Ashcraft was a first-team All-Metro selection this past season, and on film, he showcases his ability as a blocker and a receiver.  Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 235 pounds, he has good size for the position, and he appears to be a solid deep threat considering his abilities to catch the ball downfield.

In addition to interest from Wisconsin, Ashcraft holds scholarship offers from Air Force, Idaho, Colorado, Michigan State, and a smattering of FCS schools.

You can check out highlights from the first seven games of his senior season here, and it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can make a move in Ashcraft's recruitment this weekend.

With Luke Fickell in town, this is the first recruiting weekend for the new head coach, and we shall see if he can close out one or both of these priority targets as the Badgers look to add to their nine-player class for 2023.

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Final Bowl Projections For Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- For the 21st consecutive season, Wisconsin is bowl eligible. Finishing the 2022 regular season with a 6-6 overall record, the Badgers now await their destination, which will be revealed Sunday. The Badgers have won six of their last seven bowl games, including last season's victory over Arizona...
MADISON, WI
The Connection

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sweet 16 Bound: Badgers sweep TCU to advance in NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is Sweet 16 Bound after sweeping TCU on Saturday night to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament. After sweeping Quinnipiac on Friday night Wisconsin kept rolling beating TCU in three sets, (25-9, 25-11 25-23) to earn their 10th-straight trip to the regionals.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC

Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers let lead slip but hold on to beat Marquette in overtime

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin led by 16 points in the second half, but let the game slip away. However, they did just enough to beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime in the I-94 Rivalry. Chucky Hepburn posted 19 points for the Badgers and Tyler Wahl added 15 as the Badgers...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Luke Fickell Gives Honest Opinion About Wisconsin Academics Effecting Recruitment

Luke Fickell will need to recruit differently at Wisconsin. Newly anointed Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell doesn’t have much time to celebrate landing his new job. In the era of the transfer portal and weak recruiting commitments, Fickell needs to find players for the Badgers program next year. Fickell has already talked about his major plans in recruiting. He wants to pluck future Badgers from near Madison.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad set to join B1G team as next OL coach, per report

News came out on Friday that Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is going to be joining a another B1G coaching staff. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported the news. Bostad is set to become the next OL coach at Indiana. Bostad has experience in both college and at the NFL level. Bostad was an OL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Jim Leonhard Accepts Next Coaching Job

Many Wisconsin Badgers fans and analysts thought interim head coach Jim Leonhard would be given the permanent job at his former school. On Sunday, the Badgers named Luke Fickell the head coach. There was speculation Leonhard could stay with the program. Leonhard was also linked to several other coaching destinations.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers open up NCAA Tournament with Quinnipiac

As the women’s NCAA volleyball tournament gets underway this weekend, the top-seeded Badgers (19-1 Big Ten, 25-3 overall) will be starting their quest for a second-straight NCAA title Friday against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-8 MAAC, 14-14). Wisconsin, as expected after notching its fourth-straight Big Ten title, earned a No....
MADISON, WI
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday night, January 6th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 83 East 54Boylan 64 Belvidere 33Harlem 58 Belvidere North 54Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?

MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DNR turning harder left

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
WISCONSIN STATE
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
709
Followers
584
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy