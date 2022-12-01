ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Statewide high school football scores, Week 14 (state championships)

By Jon Manley, Lauren Smith, Jordan Whitford, Tyler Wicke
 3 days ago

WEEK 14 (STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS)

Live scoring updates, recaps and box scores for the high school football state championships in Washington in 2022.

Check back for updates throughout Saturday’s six championship games.

PREGAME READING

▪ Top performers, upsets in the high school football state first round

▪ Top performers, upsets in the high school football state quarterfinals

▪ Top performers, upsets in the high school football state semifinals

▪ Previews, predictions for the high school football state championships in every classification

▪ Power 5 commits, top recruits on football state playoffs rosters in Washington

SCORES FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 (district round) | Week 11 (state first round) | Week 12 (state quarterfinals) | Week 13 (state semifinals)

STATE BRACKETS

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A | Class 2B | Class 1B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDYYH_0jTjydpx00
Kennedy Catholic receiver Maclane Watkins catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Devon Forehand as Emerald Ridge’s Brandon Snell (11) and Pierce Kelly (1) attempt to chase him down during the fourth quarter of a Class 4A state semifinal game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (DEC. 3)

4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Lake Stevens (11-2) vs. No. 4 Kennedy Catholic (12-1)

5 p.m. Saturday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Eastside Catholic (12-0) vs. No. 1 Yelm (13-0)

Noon Saturday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 3 North Kitsap (12-1) vs. No. 1 Lynden (12-0)

5 p.m. Saturday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup

1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 10 Mount Baker (8-4) vs. No. 1 Royal (11-1)

Noon Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood

2B STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Okanogan (12-0) vs. No. 1 Napavine (12-0)

5 p.m. Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood

1B STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Neah Bay (11-0) vs. No. 5 Liberty Bell (11-2)

Noon Saturday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma

