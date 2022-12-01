Statewide high school football scores, Week 14 (state championships)
WEEK 14 (STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Live scoring updates, recaps and box scores for the high school football state championships in Washington in 2022.
Check back for updates throughout Saturday’s six championship games.
PREGAME READING
SCORES FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS
STATE BRACKETS
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (DEC. 3)
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Lake Stevens (11-2) vs. No. 4 Kennedy Catholic (12-1)
5 p.m. Saturday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Eastside Catholic (12-0) vs. No. 1 Yelm (13-0)
Noon Saturday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 3 North Kitsap (12-1) vs. No. 1 Lynden (12-0)
5 p.m. Saturday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 10 Mount Baker (8-4) vs. No. 1 Royal (11-1)
Noon Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood
2B STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Okanogan (12-0) vs. No. 1 Napavine (12-0)
5 p.m. Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood
1B STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Neah Bay (11-0) vs. No. 5 Liberty Bell (11-2)
Noon Saturday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma
