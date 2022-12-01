For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a drug that can delay the development of type 1 diabetes. The intravenous drug, teplizumab-mzwv (Tzield), is for adults and children 8 years and older who are at high risk for type 1 diabetes but haven’t yet been diagnosed with the condition and have not yet become reliant on insulin shots. Tzield is in a new family of medicines that slow the immune system’s attack on insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, which is the underlying cause of type 1 diabetes.

16 DAYS AGO