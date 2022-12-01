Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Bristol Myers, AbbVie drugs shake up first-line prescribing among gastroenterologists — report
Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie are changing up the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market with gastroenterologists, thanks to newer-to-market drugs Zeposia and Skyrizi, respectively. The two drugs have made big gains since 2021 in first-line prescriptions, according to Spherix Global Insights’ latest real world tracking report. Bristol Myers’ first-in-class...
US News and World Report
Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Could Be Available to Some Next Year
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Japan's Eisai Co plans to seek full approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab in the United States, Europe and Japan armed with data showing it can slow the brain-wasting disease for people with early symptoms, potentially getting the treatment to patients next year. It remains...
US News and World Report
Amgen Says Experimental Obesity Drug Has Promising Durability
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amgen Inc's experimental obesity drug demonstrated promising durability trends in an early trial, paving the way for a larger mid-stage study early next year, company officials said ahead of a data presentation on Saturday. The small Phase I trial found that patients maintained their weight loss...
Medical News Today
What are some types of arthritis injections?
Arthritis treatment often involves lifestyle changes and medical interventions such as injections. Injections can deliver medication directly to the affected joint and provide longer relief. Arthritis is not a single condition — there are around 100 different types. The most common is osteoarthritis (OA). Many people with arthritis can...
A Gene Therapy for Hemophilia That Costs $3.5 Million Gets FDA Approval
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People with one form of the genetic blood disorder hemophilia now have a one-time treatment with a $3.5 million price tag. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new gene therapy Hemgenix on Nov. 22. Soon after, drugmaker CSL Behring revealed its cost.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
ajmc.com
FDA Approves First Fecal Transplant Therapy for Prevention of CDI Recurrence
Ferring’s Rebyota, a novel first-in-class microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, has been approved by the FDA for the prevention of recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years and older, following antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI. Ferring’s Rebyota (fecal microbiota, live-jslm) was approved by the FDA yesterday for the...
tipranks.com
Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) COVID-19 Therapy Loses FDA Authorization
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has currently pulled the emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab because it is not expected to neutralize Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has currently pulled back the emergency use authorization (EUA) for healthcare...
cohaitungchi.com
Contrave (Naltrexone and Bupropion) – Oral
Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion) is a prescription drug used along with diet and exercise for chronic (long-term) weight management in adults who are obese or overweight with at least one other weight-related condition. Contrave contains two ingredients: naltrexone and bupropion. Naltrexone is in a drug class called opiate antagonists. Bupropion...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves First Drug to Delay Onset of Type 1 Diabetes
For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a drug that can delay the development of type 1 diabetes. The intravenous drug, teplizumab-mzwv (Tzield), is for adults and children 8 years and older who are at high risk for type 1 diabetes but haven’t yet been diagnosed with the condition and have not yet become reliant on insulin shots. Tzield is in a new family of medicines that slow the immune system’s attack on insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, which is the underlying cause of type 1 diabetes.
US News and World Report
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine wreaks havoc on the heart, warns new research that shows heart failure rates linked to the illicit drug are on the rise around the world. Not only are these cases increasing, but they are more severe than traditional heart failure cases and...
Medical News Today
How to manage hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis
Hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a bidirectional link. Therefore, if a person has both conditions, their doctor may use a collaborative treatment approach. RA is prevalent among people with Graves’ disease, which is a common cause of hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid. The reverse is also true — in fact, research suggests that the relationship between RA and hyperthyroidism goes beyond a link, as the two conditions have a causal effect on each other.
US News and World Report
Take Five: Ready for That Santa Rally?
(Reuters) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse faces a litmus test over its rights issue, just one several trials markets must work through between now and year-end even if some are already gearing up for festive cheer. U.S. data will provide a reality check on the shifting nature of inflation while...
MedicalXpress
WHO estimates 90% have some resistance to Covid
The WHO estimated Friday that 90 percent of the world population now had some resistance to Covid-19, but warned that a troubling new variant could still emerge. Gaps in vigilance were leaving the door open for a new virus variant to appear and overtake the globally dominant Omicron, said World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Roche shutters most trials of Alzheimer's drug after failed trials
CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
CDC: New Omicron Subvariant XBB Spreading in U.S.
The omicron subvariant XBB was responsible for more than 5% of coronavirus infections this week – up from 4% of cases the week prior and nearly 3% the week before that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly variant update. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and...
US News and World Report
Indonesian Families Sue Drug Regulator, Govt After Children Die of Kidney Disease
JAKARTA (Reuters) - More than a dozen parents are suing Indonesia's drug regulator and health ministry for allowing into the country medications linked to acute kidney injury that killed their children or damaged their organs, their lawyer told Reuters on Friday. Nearly 200 children have died of acute kidney injury...
US News and World Report
Scientists May Be Closer to Effective HIV Vaccine
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction.
BBC
Infectious Covid virus can stay on some groceries for days
The Covid virus can reside on some ready-to-eat groceries for days, UK experts have confirmed. Scientists carried out tests for the Food Standards Agency (FSA), purposely smearing the virus on to packaging and food products, including fruit, pastries and bottled drinks. They chose items that people might put in their...
Comments / 0