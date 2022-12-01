ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Haven’t Houston Police Solved Takeoff’s Murder? Brother Pens Emotional Letter

By Shannon Dawson
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

T akeoff’s younger brother YRN Lingo is still trying to process the rapper’s tragic death nearly a month after his fatal shooting.

On Tuesday, YRN Lingo took to Instagram with an emotional open letter, noting how things were “never going to be the same again” after the death of the 28-year-old Migos star.

In the wee hours of Nov. 1, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley. His uncle Quavo was also present during the tragic incident.

“You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn’t need anything you always gave me something,” YRN recalled of his big brother’s kind spirit.

“I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can’t happen. It’s a lot of things I’m going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever.”

YRN promised to honor his brother’s rich legacy. “I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I’ll carry your name until the day I die,” he added.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the investigation is making progress, despite concerns

Fans of the late rapper are upset that the investigation into his murder is moving slowly, but last week, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told Houston news station KPRC that authorities were working as quickly as possible to piece together the events that lead up to the shocking incident.

Finner said that he and his team were investigating a few potential suspects, but he didn’t provide many details.

“I don’t want to discuss any details on it, but I can tell you that we will find this person and we will identify the person or persons responsible for Takeoff’s death,” he explained to KPRC. “I don’t like talking too much while investigations are going on. I’m a person that says, ‘you know what, let people talk.’ But my talking is when we get that person and we put them in jail.”

The Houston chief also shared loving words about the Atlanta rapper’s kind spirit, calling the late star “a good guy.”

“He died in our city. People can say whatever they want to, it’s a good city but you know what, we as a city need to find out and do what we can to make sure we identify and locate those individual or that individual,” Finner said, adding:

“I feel good where we’re progressing…..but the main thing is we get it right. I do not want to send family members on a roller coaster ride and then we have to come back and say, ‘woah that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”

In the meantime, Takeoff’s family and management team have been encouraging fans to donate to The Rocket Foundation, a charity honoring Takeoff’s incredible legacy. The organization hopes to “support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.” According to PEOPLE, the charity’s first round of funding will go toward the Community Justice Action Fund, H.O.P.E. Hustlers, Live Free, and Offenders Alumni Association.

The post Why Haven’t Houston Police Solved Takeoff’s Murder? Brother Pens Emotional Letter appeared first on NewsOne .

