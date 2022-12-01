ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 7

Luke Dunkling
5d ago

stop showing this we don't care how bad it hurt I'm glad it did let's do it again and get it right

Harley Hobbs
4d ago

What a pathetic attempt to victimize the criminal. They should continue until the convict is executed.

Kara Jones
5d ago

He stabbed a woman repeatedly. I’m sure she suffered way worse than he did!

AL.com

‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola 6 deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021: Report

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021. The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YAHOO!

Guilty without bail until proven innocent in Alabama? Aniah's Law full of flaws

Alabama just passed a law that could send thousands of innocent people to jail before they stand trial. Can they do that? Under Aniah’s Law, it seems likely. Aniah’s Law was passed this November to expand the types of criminal charges ineligible for pre-trial bail in Alabama. While many consider this a win for cracking down on crime, most people don’t realize this law will cause more public harm than good. I am calling on lawmakers to revisit the language because as Aniah’s Law is currently written, it boldly erodes a foundational tenet of American justice — we are “innocent until proven guilty.”
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado

Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Police chase instigators could be charged with felony

Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony. The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb...
ALABAMA STATE
mypanhandle.com

A Freeport teen is making a difference in the lives of foster children

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport teenager is making a difference in the lives of foster children across Florida. For the third year in a row, she’s collecting donations for Christmas. 15-year-old Larae Smith wanted to find a way to make Christmas special for foster children. “Comfort at...
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
AL.com

Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby boys

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing. An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing. But because recruiting and keeping employees...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

ACES: Pest proof your home to keep critters away this winter

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Winter can bring a seemingly sudden invasion of indoor pests when the weather turns cold. Dealing with these critters can be challenging, however they can be stopped at the door with the right preparation. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System entomologist has tips to mitigate winter’s seasonal pests.  Pests in the home  When winter weather arrives, some pests hibernate while others look for warm, protected spaces with plenty of food and water to survive for several months. According to Alabama Extension Entomologist Xing Ping Hu, the most common places are under rocks and fallen logs, in woodpiles, tree holes,...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

