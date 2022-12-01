Read full article on original website
Luke Dunkling
5d ago
stop showing this we don't care how bad it hurt I'm glad it did let's do it again and get it right
Reply
5
Harley Hobbs
4d ago
What a pathetic attempt to victimize the criminal. They should continue until the convict is executed.
Reply
3
Kara Jones
5d ago
He stabbed a woman repeatedly. I’m sure she suffered way worse than he did!
Reply
5
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Pensacola 6 deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021: Report
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021. The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most […]
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
YAHOO!
Guilty without bail until proven innocent in Alabama? Aniah's Law full of flaws
Alabama just passed a law that could send thousands of innocent people to jail before they stand trial. Can they do that? Under Aniah’s Law, it seems likely. Aniah’s Law was passed this November to expand the types of criminal charges ineligible for pre-trial bail in Alabama. While many consider this a win for cracking down on crime, most people don’t realize this law will cause more public harm than good. I am calling on lawmakers to revisit the language because as Aniah’s Law is currently written, it boldly erodes a foundational tenet of American justice — we are “innocent until proven guilty.”
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
wtvy.com
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorney General Steve Marshall provided an update on the status of executions following a halt issued by Gov. Kay Ivey in November. “As far as I and my office are concerned, there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama,” Marshall said.
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
kjluradio.com
Alabama man arrested after dangerous high speed-chase through Pettis County
An Alabama man has been arrested following a dangerous, high-speed pursuit through two mid-Missouri Counties. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says it received information from. Benton County last night, that a wrong way driver was heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 65, at speeds in excess of...
apr.org
Police chase instigators could be charged with felony
Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony. The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb...
Man wanted in connection with Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin
HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart shooting has been located by federal authorities. HPD said Randy Lewis, 43, was located today in Wisconsin by the U.S Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Deputy U.S. Marshals […]
Life without parole: Man sentenced in 2017 Alabama murder of college basketball player
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— After five years and a mistrial caused by a hung jury in 2020, the family of a slain 19-year-old basketball player Quoyai Shorter are getting long anticipated closure for his 2017 shooting death. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 48-year-old Steven Williams appeared before Judge David Johnson via Zoom. He has been sentenced to […]
wbrc.com
Recent fentanyl deaths causing some to look at consequences for dealers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl deaths continue to increase across the state. A former Alabama prosecutor says we need tougher laws to stop dealers from selling it. Two of the more recent overdoses are connected to central Alabama and two people face serious charges, including murder. It is on most...
Why Almost No One’s Being Let Out of Prison in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Alonzo Goines was 19 when he says he “tried to fit in with the wrong crowd” and was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in an Alabama prison for a string of three robberies. He’s now 34 and says he’s a changed man, desperate for his freedom.
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
mypanhandle.com
A Freeport teen is making a difference in the lives of foster children
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport teenager is making a difference in the lives of foster children across Florida. For the third year in a row, she’s collecting donations for Christmas. 15-year-old Larae Smith wanted to find a way to make Christmas special for foster children. “Comfort at...
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby boys
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five...
wtvy.com
AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing. An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing. But because recruiting and keeping employees...
Alabama’s new concealed carry law won’t apply to Redstone Arsenal
A new bill repealing the permit requirement to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama goes into effect Jan. 1, however, firearm possession is still restricted on the Redstone Arsenal.
ACES: Pest proof your home to keep critters away this winter
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Winter can bring a seemingly sudden invasion of indoor pests when the weather turns cold. Dealing with these critters can be challenging, however they can be stopped at the door with the right preparation. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System entomologist has tips to mitigate winter’s seasonal pests. Pests in the home When winter weather arrives, some pests hibernate while others look for warm, protected spaces with plenty of food and water to survive for several months. According to Alabama Extension Entomologist Xing Ping Hu, the most common places are under rocks and fallen logs, in woodpiles, tree holes,...
