Alabama just passed a law that could send thousands of innocent people to jail before they stand trial. Can they do that? Under Aniah’s Law, it seems likely. Aniah’s Law was passed this November to expand the types of criminal charges ineligible for pre-trial bail in Alabama. While many consider this a win for cracking down on crime, most people don’t realize this law will cause more public harm than good. I am calling on lawmakers to revisit the language because as Aniah’s Law is currently written, it boldly erodes a foundational tenet of American justice — we are “innocent until proven guilty.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO