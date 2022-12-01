(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border,” Gov. Greg Abbott said when giving an update on OLS accomplishments. “Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO