Brownsville, TX

Wake up America
3d ago

From a guy who went into office poor and came out rich! That is what should be investigated in all of these professional politicians !

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Lucio: Legislature should not allow guns to be taken into the capitol

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Retiring state Sen. Eddie Lucio says it is “crazy” that members of the general public can freely walk around the state Capitol with a firearm. He said things can get tense in the Senate chamber during a legislative session and a flare-up on the floor between lawmakers could lead to a terrible incident.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

BREAKING: Ruszczak departs COSTEP

MCALLEN, Texas – Matt Ruszczak has left the Council for South Texas Economic Progress, otherwise known as COSTEP. He has been vice president of economic development for COSTEP for the past 18 months. Before that he served as executive director of Rio South Texas Economic Council (RSTEC) for just over five years.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Local religious institutions discuss security measures following DHS warning

The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public of rising threats in the coming months, and says religious institutions could be a target. “Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland,” the warning stated. “Domestic actors and foreign terrorist organizations continue to maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland.”
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Guerra: It’s time to turn up the head and support geothermal energy production in Texas

Hidalgo County could be a major energy provider to the Texas power grid and to other major industries 24/7 if we invest in geothermal energy production and storage. That’s why I’m re-filing a bill this session that I first introduced last session to turn up the heat – the geothermal heat – to encourage geothermal energy production in Texas.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations

About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
MCALLEN, TX
The Center Square

Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers

(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border,” Gov. Greg Abbott said when giving an update on OLS accomplishments. “Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Judge Cortez wants to reduce poverty in Hidalgo County; colonia residents respond

ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. To get feedback from colonia residents, Cortez hosted a town hall meeting at a community center in Little Mexico, south Alamo. At the event, Cortez pointed out that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25 percent of Hidalgo County residents live below the poverty line.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen expects economic growth after holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade attracts thousands from the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas. For the city of McAllen, it is a yearly economic boost.     A study conducted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley shows McAllen can expect more than $18 million of revenue due to this big one-day […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD aviation course takes flight

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD high school seniors can now get their private pilot license. The district is offering a new aviation course for students wanting to learn how to fly planes. “I’ve been pondering the idea of what it would be like to fly. But it’s very expensive to learn. So I heard […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Report: 1 out of 5 workers in Harlingen employed in healthcare-related professions

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One out of every 5 people in Harlingen’s workforce are employed in a healthcare-related profession, according to data provided by the city this week. Five of Harlingen’s largest 10 employers and eight of its top 20 employers are healthcare companies. In total, 20.5% of Harlingen’s workforce is classified as healthcare and social […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville native named Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office. “This is my 27th year in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Team Brownsville in need of volunteers and donations

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of asylum seekers make their way to U.S.- Mexico border daily. Team Brownsville, a non-profit group known for its humanitarian work with migrants, is now asking the community for help. “Right now we’re seeing an increase in asylum seekers coming across the border,” said Kathy Harrington, Team Brownsville board member. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Former Political Candidate Arrested For DWI In Willacy County

A woman who has run for political office in South Texas several times is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated. Vanessa Tijerina was arrested Tuesday night in Willacy County by a Texas state trooper. Tijerina has been arrested several times on a variety of charges and is currently on...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mission, TX

Right on the edge of the U.S.-Mexico border lies a scenic city known for its natural attractions and amusement destinations: Mission, Texas. It’s part of Hidalgo County and two metro areas, McAllen–Edinburg–Mission and Reynosa–McAllen. As of the 2020 census, the place is home to 77,058 people—a...
MISSION, TX

