Wake up America
3d ago
From a guy who went into office poor and came out rich! That is what should be investigated in all of these professional politicians !
Mission-based attorney appointed to 476th Judicial District Court
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has appointed Horacio Pena as the 476th Judicial District Court for Hidalgo County. Pena is an attorney of a private practice, who has previously served as a municipal court judge for Mission and judge in the 92nd Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County, state a press release […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Lucio: Legislature should not allow guns to be taken into the capitol
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Retiring state Sen. Eddie Lucio says it is “crazy” that members of the general public can freely walk around the state Capitol with a firearm. He said things can get tense in the Senate chamber during a legislative session and a flare-up on the floor between lawmakers could lead to a terrible incident.
riograndeguardian.com
BREAKING: Ruszczak departs COSTEP
MCALLEN, Texas – Matt Ruszczak has left the Council for South Texas Economic Progress, otherwise known as COSTEP. He has been vice president of economic development for COSTEP for the past 18 months. Before that he served as executive director of Rio South Texas Economic Council (RSTEC) for just over five years.
KRGV
Local religious institutions discuss security measures following DHS warning
The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public of rising threats in the coming months, and says religious institutions could be a target. “Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland,” the warning stated. “Domestic actors and foreign terrorist organizations continue to maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland.”
riograndeguardian.com
Guerra: It’s time to turn up the head and support geothermal energy production in Texas
Hidalgo County could be a major energy provider to the Texas power grid and to other major industries 24/7 if we invest in geothermal energy production and storage. That’s why I’m re-filing a bill this session that I first introduced last session to turn up the heat – the geothermal heat – to encourage geothermal energy production in Texas.
KRGV
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border,” Gov. Greg Abbott said when giving an update on OLS accomplishments. “Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Judge Cortez wants to reduce poverty in Hidalgo County; colonia residents respond
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. To get feedback from colonia residents, Cortez hosted a town hall meeting at a community center in Little Mexico, south Alamo. At the event, Cortez pointed out that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25 percent of Hidalgo County residents live below the poverty line.
Texas Democrat judge says Biden must visit border
It seems even the Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to visit the southern border, saying the crisis will soon become unmanageable. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez (D) appeared on Fox News to ask President Biden to make an urgent visit to the border.
McAllen expects economic growth after holiday parade
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade attracts thousands from the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas. For the city of McAllen, it is a yearly economic boost. A study conducted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley shows McAllen can expect more than $18 million of revenue due to this big one-day […]
Professor wins John Lewis Award for spotlighting history of racial violence that touched his Mexican American family
A professor of history whose research led him to discover that his own family had been victims of racial violence in Texas is the recipient of a national award. Trinidad Gonzales, a professor of history and Mexican American studies at South Texas College, has been honored with the 2022 John Lewis Award for History and Social Justice.
McAllen ISD aviation course takes flight
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD high school seniors can now get their private pilot license. The district is offering a new aviation course for students wanting to learn how to fly planes. “I’ve been pondering the idea of what it would be like to fly. But it’s very expensive to learn. So I heard […]
Report: 1 out of 5 workers in Harlingen employed in healthcare-related professions
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One out of every 5 people in Harlingen’s workforce are employed in a healthcare-related profession, according to data provided by the city this week. Five of Harlingen’s largest 10 employers and eight of its top 20 employers are healthcare companies. In total, 20.5% of Harlingen’s workforce is classified as healthcare and social […]
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets. Further, the case illustrates how police can use a new Texas law, which took effect in January. On Nov. 22, a McAllen animal warden found […]
Brownsville native named Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office. “This is my 27th year in the […]
Report: Brownsville ranks last for dating opportunities for singles
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new report ranks Brownsville last in dating opportunities among 182 U.S. cities. Several Texas cities were featured in a ranking of the best and worst cities for single people, but Brownsville did not measure up well, falling to near rock bottom overall (180 out of 182 cities) in WalletHub’s list […]
KRGV
Recount doesn't change outcome of Brownsville ISD Board of Trustee Place 2 race
The recount for the Brownsville ISD Board of Trustee Place 2 race did not change the outcome of the election, Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza announced Thursday night. The manual recount concluded Thursday night and found that Denise Garza received 16,512 votes and Victor M. Caballero received 12,114 votes.
Team Brownsville in need of volunteers and donations
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of asylum seekers make their way to U.S.- Mexico border daily. Team Brownsville, a non-profit group known for its humanitarian work with migrants, is now asking the community for help. “Right now we’re seeing an increase in asylum seekers coming across the border,” said Kathy Harrington, Team Brownsville board member. […]
kurv.com
Former Political Candidate Arrested For DWI In Willacy County
A woman who has run for political office in South Texas several times is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated. Vanessa Tijerina was arrested Tuesday night in Willacy County by a Texas state trooper. Tijerina has been arrested several times on a variety of charges and is currently on...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mission, TX
Right on the edge of the U.S.-Mexico border lies a scenic city known for its natural attractions and amusement destinations: Mission, Texas. It’s part of Hidalgo County and two metro areas, McAllen–Edinburg–Mission and Reynosa–McAllen. As of the 2020 census, the place is home to 77,058 people—a...
