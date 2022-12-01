Read full article on original website
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
Does beer hold the key to fighting Alzheimer’s disease?
Hoppy beers, in moderation, could help to reduce dementia, a study suggests. Researchers from the University of Milano-Bicocca tested four common varieties of hop flower extracts that are found in beer to see how well they would help to prevent brain protein clumping, which can lead to Alzheimer’s. Hop...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Prevention
New Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug, Lecanemab, Shows Promise
An experimental drug called lecanemab is getting attention after clinical trial results show that it appears to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease, a major milestone in the fight against the deadly and progressive disease. The companies behind the drug—Biogen and Eisai—revealed in September that lecanemab reduced both cognitive and...
New Alzheimer’s drug hailed as ‘beginning of the end’ in search for treatment
Experts have hailed the “beginning of the end” in the search for effective Alzheimer’s treatments after a new drug reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease.Lecanemab, which is designed to target and clear amyloid – one of the proteins that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s – was found to slow decline in patients’ memory and thinking.The phase three clinical trial results have been reported by Eisai, a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company that has partnered with US biotech firm Biogen to develop lecanemab.Eisai reported initial results in September from a trial on 1,795 participants...
Scientists hail major breakthrough in fight against Alzheimer’s as drug proven to slow disease
Scientists are hailing a historic step in the fight against Alzheimer’s, after a drug was proven to slow the disease in long-awaited clinical trials.The breakthrough comes after decades of failed attempts to find a way to do so, and has prompted hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments which could ultimately lead to a cure.The drug is an antibody therapy known as lecanamab, and works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid which builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and damages cells, leading to the memory loss and communication issues...
psychologytoday.com
Spot the Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia presents early warning signs for months or years that aren't as obvious as hallucinations and delusions of the active phase. Affect changes, isolation, suspiciousness, emergence of unusual thinking, and detachment usually preclude florid psychosis. Noticing these precursors can lead to specialized early intervention of first-episode psychosis. This often has...
MedicalXpress
Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction
Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
Alzheimer’s drug works, but is it enough?
An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday -- but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people’s lives.
psychreg.org
Patients’ Speech Can Reveal Type of Dementia
The telltale signs of dementia are familiar to many of us, with memory loss, confusion, and difficulty concentrating that gradually get worse over time. But it’s not easy to identify the particular type of dementia that someone has since the symptoms can be bafflingly similar, as in the case of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Now researchers at IBM Research and the University of Tsukuba have developed a new way to distinguish between these diseases based on patients’ speech.
beingpatient.com
Natural Supplements for Alzheimer’s Disease
While there is a lack of evidence supporting the use of natural supplements for Alzheimer’s disease, experts share best practices for those who are still keen on trying them. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder without a cure. While there are drugs which treat many of the symptoms —...
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash.
Drug slows cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients, study reveals
Antibody therapy lecanemab removes clumps of protein called beta amyloid that builds up in brain
scitechdaily.com
Why Alzheimer’s Disease Damages Certain Parts of the Brain – New Genetic Clues
Research findings could help explain rare symptoms such as problems with language and vision. The first sign of Alzheimer’s disease is typically memory loss, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of progressively worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain — the memory area — before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
beingpatient.com
How Can You Tell the Difference Between Dementia and ‘Normal’ Aging?
Why to stop calling them “senior moments” — and how to tell the difference between these typical aging-related memory lapses and dementia. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI), the condition associated with early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia (like vascular dementia or Lewy Body dementia), can look a lot like “normal” aging. How can you tell the difference? According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as of 2022, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. Nearly three quarters of these Americans are in their 70s or older. As people age, cognitive lapses — like the occasional loss of a word or blanking on someone’s name in a conversation — are “normal” from time to time.
MedicalXpress
Seizures seem tied to faster decline in people with dementia
Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow down the progression of cognitive impairment," said Dr. Ifrah Zawar, lead study author and an assistant professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
WBUR
Experimental drug slows memory loss in early Alzheimer's patients, researchers say
An experimental drug appears to slow memory loss. Researchers say people with early Alzheimer's who got the drug for 18 months experienced 27% less cognitive decline than people who got a placebo. NPR's Jon Hamilton reports.
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
COVID can live on groceries for days, scientists find in new study
