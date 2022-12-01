ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

‘Backstage’ with Snowlion Repertory Theater

Snowlion Repertory Theater received a project grant from the Maine Community Foundation to support its upcoming offering, “The Christmas Bride in Concert.” Negotiations for space and cast are underway, and it is hoped the show will perform over the summer at various venues in the Midcoast and southern Maine.
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?

I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
Finding Our Voices awarded $10k by the Sam L. Cohen Foundation

Finding Our Voices (FOV) has been awarded $10,000 from the Sam L. Cohen Foundation. The grant will bring safety and freedom to Maine women and children trapped in domestic abuse, through the Finding Our Voices Get Out Stay Out fund. The fund pays for short-term motel stays, apartment rent, car repairs and gas cards, computer repair, legal consultations, and storage unit and U-Haul fees.
Star attraction on Wiscasset common

Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Director Duane Goud spent the better part of Friday morning, Dec. 2 over the town common. He and Bob MacDonald were using the fire department’s ladder truck – its ladder fully extended or nearly so to string holiday lights. The work was in preparation...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?

When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I rode my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomenon that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view, and I need to get your thoughts on it!
Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1920 May Surprise You

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine

Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
