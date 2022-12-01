Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
Fox11online.com
Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WISN
WATCH: Body cam video of Fond du Lac home saved from fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post with body cam video of a deputy that saved a home from being engulfed by flames. At 3:41 a.m. Friday, 911 received a call from a homeowner on Schoenberg Road who reported her house was on fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton tattoo shop becomes major donor to Toys for Tots
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the season of giving continues, an Appleton business is going above and beyond this year. Silver Tuna Tattoo and Piercing, 3003 W. Prospect Ave., is gathering up a huge collection of toys to donate to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots. Last year it...
wearegreenbay.com
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Fire at facility in Appleton leads to second red bulb on firefighter's wreath
On Saturday, Appleton Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of a structure fire at a manufacturing facility in the 1600 Block of W. Spencer Street.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
radioplusinfo.com
12-2-22 house fire-fdl county
Nobody was injured in a fire that caused minor damage to a home in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after 3:30am Friday firefighters were called to a residence on Schoenberg Road in the town of Calumet for a report the house was filling with smoke. Sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene and extinguished the fire on the exterior of the house with fire extinguishers from their squad cars. The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights.
DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area. This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas
As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/1/22 ATV and UTV Use in Ripon Starting
Today has been targeted as the first day the City of Ripon will allow the use of ATV and UTVs on city streets. Thanks to local ATV clubs signs were purchased and posted reminding those entering the city that ATV and UTVs can be used on city streets except unless posted. Operators must have a valid driver’s license; every ATV and UTV must have proper registration and follow all ATV and UTV laws and ordinances. No parking is allowed in the 100, 200, or 300 blocks of Watson Street. Hours of operation are 7 am to 9 pm. A copy of the complete ordinance is available on the city’s website. City Administrator Adam Sonntag told the Common Council this week the city would post when ATV and UTV traffic would be allowed on city streets, but had targeted December 1st as the starting date. (Ripon Police Department photo).
radioplusinfo.com
12-3-22 fdl christmas parade
The 2022 Fond du Lac Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown Fond du Lac Saturday afternoon. The parade starts at 4:15pm Saturday at Rees and North Main Streets, traveling south to Veterans Park. This year ‘s theme is “HoliDazzle”
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption
A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
