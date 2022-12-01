ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

KOLR10 News

Suspects in McDonald’s robbery arrested, named

AURORA, Mo. — After an investigation and search warrant, police arrested two people suspected of robbing a McDonald’s in Aurora. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department announced today that they had arrested Kaylee Dawn Gold, 22, and Ryan Thomas Hall, 22, both of Aurora. Hall is formally charged with three felony counts: first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, […]
AURORA, MO
KYTV

fourstateshomepage.com

Former Galena police officer hit with more Walmart shoplifting complaints

MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas police officer accused of shoplifting merchandise from the Miami WalMart is facing new accusations of four additional shoplifting incidents. A Miami Police report accuses Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, and his wife Christi, of multiple shoplifting incidents. Corbit was issued two citations in November for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

933kwto.com

SPD Asking Public to Identify Suspect

According to a press release from the Springfield Police Department:. “The Springfield Police Department needs the public’s assistance with identifying the driver of a vehicle related to a recent crash. On Oct. 26, 2022, at 12:41 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Division and Golden involving a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Two vehicle crash with extrication, 15th and Murphy Blvd

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a two vehicle crash at 15th and Murphy Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Cpl Tim Hudson tells us on the scene two vehicles involved. SUV and pickup truck. Eastbound SUV and westbound pickup. The pickup was attempting a southbound turn. Joplin Fire...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff's Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MILLER, MO
kggfradio.com

kggfradio.com

Suspect in Baxter Springs Shooting Charged

The suspect in the Baxter Springs shooting has been charged. 41-year-old Kyle Butts has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement. He is currently being held at the Cherokee County Jail without bond. Autopsies are scheduled to take...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KXII.com

Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
DENISON, TX
KYTV

Police ask for your help identifying driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a vehicle related to a recent crash. On October 26 at noon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Division and Golden involving a red Ford Focus and a black 2000s Honda Accord. The Focus was westbound on Division through the intersection when the Accord started traveling south on Golden into the intersection, disobeying a stop sign, and hit the Focus.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Career Criminals Arrested In Dallas County

Some Dallas County Career Criminals are behind bars yet again. According to a post on FB, a citizen placed a call in to two different Sheriff about a vehicle they were following. The Sheriffs of Dallas County and Polk County were informed that the three individuals were at her friend’s...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
kicks96news.com

Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital

11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
CARTHAGE, MO

