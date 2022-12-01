Read full article on original website
Suspects in McDonald’s robbery arrested, named
AURORA, Mo. — After an investigation and search warrant, police arrested two people suspected of robbing a McDonald’s in Aurora. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department announced today that they had arrested Kaylee Dawn Gold, 22, and Ryan Thomas Hall, 22, both of Aurora. Hall is formally charged with three felony counts: first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, […]
KYTV
Two charged in armed robbery of an Aurora, Mo. McDonald’s
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who robbed a McDonald’s in Aurora have been charged. Court documents say 22-year-old Kaylee Gold has been charged with stealing - $750 or more and 22-year-old Ryan Hall has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Galena police officer hit with more Walmart shoplifting complaints
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas police officer accused of shoplifting merchandise from the Miami WalMart is facing new accusations of four additional shoplifting incidents. A Miami Police report accuses Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, and his wife Christi, of multiple shoplifting incidents. Corbit was issued two citations in November for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
UPDATE: Driver identified following a fatal car crash in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One woman has died after two cars crashed on Glenstone near the Interstate 44 (I-44) eastbound ramp. According to the Springfield Police Department, Rita Deckard, 57, of Marshfield, drove a red 2009 Toyota Scion XB southbound on Glenstone around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Deckard made a turn on the I44 ramp when a red […]
McDonald’s Armed Robbery, suspects arrested, evidence of other crimes say police
AURORA, Mo. — Chief Wesley Coatney of the Aurora-Marionville Police Dept release details regarding an Armed Robbery at McDonalds on November 29. “AMPD executed a search warrant related to the robbery at McDonald’s the night before and also related to other crimes in the area being investigated by other agencies.” — Chief Wesley Coatney Female and male were arrested, Kaylee...
933kwto.com
SPD Asking Public to Identify Suspect
According to a press release from the Springfield Police Department:. “The Springfield Police Department needs the public’s assistance with identifying the driver of a vehicle related to a recent crash. On Oct. 26, 2022, at 12:41 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Division and Golden involving a...
Two vehicle crash with extrication, 15th and Murphy Blvd
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a two vehicle crash at 15th and Murphy Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Cpl Tim Hudson tells us on the scene two vehicles involved. SUV and pickup truck. Eastbound SUV and westbound pickup. The pickup was attempting a southbound turn. Joplin Fire...
KYTV
Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December. According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...) But it’s more than growing out your facial hair,...
KYTV
Man connected with deadly shooting outside Springfield firearms business pleads guilty to theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man connected with a deadly shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield pleaded guilty to theft charges. Jonathan Peace, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing a firearm. Investigators indicate Peace, 20, and Zachary Cano, 20, stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
Santa is back! Tipster and KOAM report leads to recovery
Sara Lytle tells KOAM the stolen Santa statue in Oswego, Kansas, is back thanks to our report and a tipster.
KYTV
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
kggfradio.com
Chetopa Woman Identified in Missouri Murder-Suicide
A Chetopa, Kanas woman is identified in a murder-suicide in southwest Missouri. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two people dead at a residence west of Miller, Missouri earlier this week. An autopsy determined that 55 year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller suffered a single gunshot wound to...
kggfradio.com
Suspect in Baxter Springs Shooting Charged
The suspect in the Baxter Springs shooting has been charged. 41-year-old Kyle Butts has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement. He is currently being held at the Cherokee County Jail without bond. Autopsies are scheduled to take...
KYTV
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people in a Springfield home. Officers say two family members found the deceased in a home in the 700 block of west Whiteside Street after checking on them. The suspected cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.
KXII.com
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
KYTV
Police ask for your help identifying driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a vehicle related to a recent crash. On October 26 at noon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Division and Golden involving a red Ford Focus and a black 2000s Honda Accord. The Focus was westbound on Division through the intersection when the Accord started traveling south on Golden into the intersection, disobeying a stop sign, and hit the Focus.
KRMS Radio
Three Career Criminals Arrested In Dallas County
Some Dallas County Career Criminals are behind bars yet again. According to a post on FB, a citizen placed a call in to two different Sheriff about a vehicle they were following. The Sheriffs of Dallas County and Polk County were informed that the three individuals were at her friend’s...
kicks96news.com
Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital
11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
