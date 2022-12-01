As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....

10 DAYS AGO