Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks
Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
bitcoinist.com
Invest in Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin to Update Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio
Cryptocurrency investments require constant vigilance. Staying ahead of the curve can be challenging in such a rapidly evolving market. Therefore, it’s important to do your homework before jumping into any investment, so you can find the best possible possibilities and keep an eye out for fresh, intriguing ventures that could benefit from the next bull market. In this article, we’ll look at some meme token options.
bitcoinist.com
The 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2023
After a painful downturn, the cryptocurrency market is looking to stage a rebound and investors need to get focused on the right opportunities for a rally. When looking at the best coins to buy, it is important to target those with the potential for large growth and big revenue gains.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Whale Deposits $12M In MATIC To Coinbase, Damper For Latest Rally?
Data shows a Polygon whale has deposited $12 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Coinbase, something that may put a damper on the crypto’s latest rally. Polygon Has Rallied Up By More Than 10% In The Last Seven Days. The past week has seen many top cryptos surmount...
bitcoinist.com
3 Crypto Projects Attracting Buyers With Their Exciting Features: Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, and Dogecoin
Cryptocurrencies have one major thing in common: they are built on the Blockchain. However, every cryptocurrency is unique and offers different features to users. While some cater to the needs of individual users, others cater to enterprise-level clients. In general, they all provide top-notch services, and by doing so, they...
bitcoinist.com
Why Galaxy Digital Purchased Assets Auctioned In Celsius Network's Bankruptcy
Crypto lender Celsius Network is undergoing the auction of its assets as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. The company was affected by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). While Celsius was forced to halt operations, other companies in the industry benefited and...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Continues To Decline – Why Is Dogeliens The Better Option?
In recent crypto news, the market has been on the decline. Whilst this year hasn’t been great for the crypto world, the past few weeks have not been showing great signs. As the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is often looked at as an indicator of how the rest of the market is doing. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at approximately $16,000, which is a significant decrease from BTC’s all-time peak in 2021 of approximately $68,000. As it continues to decline, the new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), seems to be the better investment option.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Contagion May Have ‘Infected’ This Crypto Trading Firm That’s Now Facing A ‘Liquidity Issue’
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, may have felt the same sorrow as the thousands of investors who entrusted him with their money, but the misery seems to persist regardless of the excuses he offers. Thousands of unhappy investors are still unable to get a good night’s sleep because...
bitcoinist.com
Report Suggests Alameda Rescued FTX By Covering $1 Billion Trade Loss in 2021
The crash of FTX left the market in disarray after it halted withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy. Apart from FTX, other firms also filed for bankruptcy due to the loss of funds in the exchange. During the filing, the crypto market learned that the firm didn’t have a proper structure...
bitcoinist.com
Can the crypto market recover? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees 260% Price Increase, IMPT.io (IMPT) Trending with Potential gains
Here are two newcomers with potential 10x gains: trailblazing trading platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 260% gains recorded, and IMPT.io (IMPT), a fast-moving, eco-friendly carbon offset program also in prelaunch. Read on for more on the excitement surrounding these two up-and-coming companies. >>BUY...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network beats fluctuating yield of PancakeSwap and Binance Coin with a Fixed 90% APY
Securing themselves against cryptocurrency yields’ unpredictable and often volatile nature has become investors’ primary concern. Therefore, Oryen Network has devised a revolutionary way to guarantee everyone a fixed 90% APY. This groundbreaking technology has found a way to consistently beat the flexible yields on PancakeSwap and Binance Coin,...
bitcoinist.com
「MEXC’s Changing for you」. The 1st Exchange to Launch a Zero Maker Fee Event for Futures Orders
In September of this year, blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph, reported that cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has ranked as the world’s top liquidity provider. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract businssssess, and its average daily trading volume has reached an increase of 1,200%. 「Users first, MEXC’s Changing for...
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Near Protocol Are Causing A Buzz Within The Cryptocurrency Industry
The ongoing bear market is causing a significant strain within the cryptocurrency industry as it hinders crypto regulars, such as traders and investors, from performing daily crypto activities. The result is a high amount of loss within the industry that is detrimental to the ecosystem. To remedy this problem, members of the crypto community are turning towards various strategies that can ensure the safety of assets and the continuity of businesses, such as long-term cryptocurrency investing.
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Founders Potentially Linked With Maker And WETH Contract
It’s evident that the crypto industry is booming, with new coins coming out every day, and Oryen (ORY) has the potential to take over the world. Nevertheless, looking into the founders and their possible connections with other cryptocurrencies is safe. This article details the Oryen Network and explores the possibilities of linking its founders with Maker and WETH Contract.
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
bitcoinist.com
CRYPTOLLS COIN (TOLLS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CRYPTOLLS COIN (TOLLS) on December 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TOLLS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment settlement project of commercial transaction,...
bitcoinist.com
Tether Founder Responds To Concerns Over Not Publishing USDT Reserves
Following the crypto winter in the first half of 2022 and the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, many investors had a paradigm shift with stablecoins such as Tether. Unfortunately, too many such coins have failed to provide the stability they claimed. Hence, users started demanding more transparency in the reserves of most stablecoins.
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin Is The Most Popular DeFi Meme Token And Could Provide Better Returns Than Cardano and Filecoin
New investors can sometimes get confused since there are so many cryptocurrencies available in the market. It is essential to assess the market situation and the potential of the token before purchasing it. You should find out everything about a cryptocurrency before buying it and also research through available crypto learning resources.
bitcoinist.com
Cross-Chain Giants To Watch Closely In This Next Crypto Cycle
Innovation of Web3 technology continues to proliferate. During the last bull market (starting from just prior to DeFi Summer 2020), a significant number of projects with novel applications emerged, receiving the attention of venture capital, as well as wider community support. Technology and markets in Web3 move rapidly, and the...
bitcoinist.com
How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What Delta Price Says
The Bitcoin “delta price,” which has acted as the bottom during previous cycles, may once again hold the answers for a cyclical low this time as well. Bitcoin Delta Price Currently Has A Value Of Around $12.8k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC...
