Colerain Township, OH

Man killed after vehicle crashes into Colerain Township gas station

By Fox19
 3 days ago
A man is dead after he drove a car into a gas station Wednesday evening, according to Colerain Township police.

The vehicle, a Ford Explorer, appeared to hit a pole and fly into the Shell gas station on the corner of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Debris was scattered around the gas station and the car was in pieces.

EMS transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Jim Love with Colerain police.

Love says another vehicle was clipped, but the occupants of that car are okay.

