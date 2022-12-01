Read full article on original website
Man found shot to death on canal bank near Clewiston
A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in western Palm Beach County, according to the sheriff's office.
Man arrested for stealing groceries, alcohol from store in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over the weekend, Palm Beach County investigators arrested Albert Foster. Foster is accused of stealing food and alcohol from a store in Lake Worth Beach. Detectives say it happened in early November at the El Bodegon Grocery Store on the 1900 block of...
UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident
Victim Had Just Left Boca West. Stopped Truck On Glades Road And Collapsed, Suffering From Gunshot. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found shot in the middle of the median on Glades Road near the Florida Turnpike Friday is a resident […]
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
Driver collapses outside his truck on road with gunshot wound
An unidentified man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound after collapsing outside his vehicle in West Boca on Friday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Police searching for missing Fort Pierce woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police are searching for a missing woman. Investigators say M’Jhara Searcy might be in contact with a man who is now deceased. If you have any information that can help detectives please call Detective Charles Mantano at (772) 979-1483 or cmantano@fppd.org.
Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies: Man arrested after hitting wall and leaving scene in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A section of a wall is missing following a hit-and-run crash in Martin County. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 2, Daniel L.B. Cole, 23, crashed through a section of a wall on Green River Parkway. Cole told police he...
Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
PBSO searching for suspect accused of stealing holiday inflatables
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual that stole holiday inflatables from a neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach in late November. Investigators say the suspect stole a number of inflatable decorations from the South Palm Park community. Detectives say...
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after a double homicide Saturday afternoon.
Palm Beach Police: Man stole Mercedes from one home, broke into another home same day
A 23-year-old Riviera Beach man has been charged by town police with stealing a Mercedes from one Palm Beach home and then breaking into another one hour later. The man was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft larceny. As of Wednesday, he was being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on $452,000 bail.
Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach. Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.
No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Crashes Backyard Party in Coral Springs
While entertaining guests on their patio, a vehicle crashed into the backyard of a Country Club West Home. At approximately midnight on Saturday, November 27, Clare Pocknee was entertaining friends at the 11700 block of NW 26 Street when an unexpected guest crashed the backyard party. According to police, the...
Finally home: Woman gets keys to new house year after losing everything in apartment fire
BELLE GLADE — Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received...
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
One man dead, another in critical condition following wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash along I-95 in Palm Beach County. It happened around 4 a.m. in Lake Worth near the Lantana Road exit. Traffic was backed up for 3 miles all morning until the accident...
Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
Palm City girl who 'fought a shark and won' released from hospital
Jasmine Carney, 10, is released from Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center after being treated for a shark bite on her foot.
Fatal crash near Palm Beach State's Lake Worth campus has woman, 21, facing multiple charges
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 21-year-old Broward County woman is facing multiple charges related to a September fatal crash near Palm Beach State University in suburban Lake Worth Beach. Jamie Padgett of North Lauderdale was taken into custody Wednesday on one count each of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious...
