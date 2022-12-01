ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified

Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Police searching for missing Fort Pierce woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police are searching for a missing woman. Investigators say M’Jhara Searcy might be in contact with a man who is now deceased. If you have any information that can help detectives please call Detective Charles Mantano at (772) 979-1483 or cmantano@fppd.org.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for suspect accused of stealing holiday inflatables

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual that stole holiday inflatables from a neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach in late November. Investigators say the suspect stole a number of inflatable decorations from the South Palm Park community. Detectives say...
LAKE WORTH, FL
YAHOO!

Palm Beach Police: Man stole Mercedes from one home, broke into another home same day

A 23-year-old Riviera Beach man has been charged by town police with stealing a Mercedes from one Palm Beach home and then breaking into another one hour later. The man was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft larceny. As of Wednesday, he was being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on $452,000 bail.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach. Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
LAKE WORTH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy