Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WRAL
Museum staff move giant sunfish that washed ashore in NC
A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it. A sunfish...
WRAL
Van drives into chicken restaurant in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A popular chicken restaurant in Fayetteville is closed until further notice after a van slammed into the side of the building. Crown Fried Chicken on Ramsey St. had a hole left in it Friday after the incident. Police said the driver of a van lost control...
WRAL
Spring Lake man shot and killed
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Orange St. after reports of shots being fired. A man, who police identified as 50-year-old Curtis Lamont Melvin, was found outside of a home. He had been shot...
WRAL
Residents cope with massive power outage in Moore County
The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people.
WRAL
Durham couple's cruise takes unexpectedly deadly turn
One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who are also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing the story about a vacation that's turned into a nightmare. One person is dead and four are injured...
WRAL
Underground water main breaks on Fayetteville road
The Fayetteville Police Department and Public Works Commission are currently working to repair an underground water main break on Murchison Road and Coley Drive. Currently, there is only one lane open on Murchison Road. It is unknown at this time when the water main will be repaired. Motorists are advised...
WRAL
Businesses, leaders step up to assist as community feels impact of massive power outage in Moore County
The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. Crews worked at a power facility in Moore County Sunday; A deputy was at the entrance, keeping an eye over who was let in. But the trouble with the...
WRAL
Deadly 3-car collision at intersection in Fayetteville leaves 1 man dead
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly three-car collision at the intersection of Skibo Road and Morganton Road in Fayetteville left one man dead on Friday night. Police identified the victim as Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23. After Roberts ran a red light, the three cars collided and one caught fire...
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler: Stevens Sausage serves up a taste of Smithfield history
The holidays usually mean food! Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Johnston County Scott Mason is enjoying good country sausage and more in Smithfield. The holidays usually mean food! Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Johnston County Scott Mason is enjoying good country sausage and more in Smithfield.
WRAL
Sheriff: Firearms caused damage that led to Moore County blackout; Curfew is in place amid State of Emergency
A State of Emergency is in effect in Moore County after a massive power outage caused by damage to substations by firearms. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. As of Sunday at 7 p.m. 34,632 people are without power, according to a Duke Energy outage map.
WRAL
Killer found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery of Raleigh man in SUV sale
RALEIGH, N.C. — A jury quickly found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder Friday afternoon in the death of Andy Banks. After a week of testimony, they deliberated for a little less than two and a half hours before returning unanimous verdicts of guilty on the murder charge and four others.
WRAL
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
WRAL
Massive power outages in Moore County caused by vandalism, considered 'criminal occurrence'
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said evidence of vandalism was found at multiple substation sites. The motive for this crime is unknown at this time. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said evidence of vandalism was found at multiple substation sites. The motive for this crime is unknown at this time.
WRAL
National Cookie Day is Dec. 4: See the list of freebies and deals
National Cookie Day is Sunday Dec. 4 and you can score some sweet freebies and deals!. These offers are only valid at participating locations so you may want to call ahead to verify your location is honoring the promotion. Great American Cookies. Make an online or in store purchase using...
WRAL
Durham deputy injured during pursuit of hit-and-run suspect
A man is accused of crashing his car into someone on a bike - then ramming a deputy's cruiser. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 98 in Durham. A deputy said they saw 33-year-old Blake Grady's car hit a bicyclist. The sheriff's office said Grady wouldn't stop...
WRAL
Fayetteville man runs red light, dies after crashing into 2 cars at intersection
A three-car collision in Fayetteville killed one driver. 23-year-old Eugene Banks died at the scene after apparently running a red light and crashing into two other cars. A three-car collision in Fayetteville killed one driver. 23-year-old Eugene Banks died at the scene after apparently running a red light and crashing into two other cars.
WRAL
Found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, man apologizes to Banks family and his own
RALEIGH, N.C. — A jury quickly found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder Friday afternoon in the death of Andy Banks. After a week of testimony, they deliberated for a little less than two and a half hours before returning unanimous verdicts of guilty on the murder charge and four others.
WRAL
State of Emergency declared in Moore County after power substations hit with gunfire
A State of Emergency is in effect in Moore County after a massive power outage caused by damage to substations by firearms. A State of Emergency is in effect in Moore County after a massive power outage caused by damage to substations by firearms.
WRAL
Moore County Sheriff's Office holds press conference to address mass power outage
The press conference addresses the power outage and substation attacks that caused more than 44,000 residents to lose power. The press conference addresses the power outage and substation attacks that caused more than 44,000 residents to lose power.
Comments / 0