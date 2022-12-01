ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Museum staff move giant sunfish that washed ashore in NC

A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it. A sunfish...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Van drives into chicken restaurant in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A popular chicken restaurant in Fayetteville is closed until further notice after a van slammed into the side of the building. Crown Fried Chicken on Ramsey St. had a hole left in it Friday after the incident. Police said the driver of a van lost control...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Spring Lake man shot and killed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Orange St. after reports of shots being fired. A man, who police identified as 50-year-old Curtis Lamont Melvin, was found outside of a home. He had been shot...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Durham couple's cruise takes unexpectedly deadly turn

One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who are also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing the story about a vacation that's turned into a nightmare. One person is dead and four are injured...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Underground water main breaks on Fayetteville road

The Fayetteville Police Department and Public Works Commission are currently working to repair an underground water main break on Murchison Road and Coley Drive. Currently, there is only one lane open on Murchison Road. It is unknown at this time when the water main will be repaired. Motorists are advised...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Firearms caused damage that led to Moore County blackout; Curfew is in place amid State of Emergency

A State of Emergency is in effect in Moore County after a massive power outage caused by damage to substations by firearms. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. As of Sunday at 7 p.m. 34,632 people are without power, according to a Duke Energy outage map.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham deputy injured during pursuit of hit-and-run suspect

A man is accused of crashing his car into someone on a bike - then ramming a deputy's cruiser. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 98 in Durham. A deputy said they saw 33-year-old Blake Grady's car hit a bicyclist. The sheriff's office said Grady wouldn't stop...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy