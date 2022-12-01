Read full article on original website
WOWT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person suffered injuries after a cutting Saturday night. Omaha Police says officers responded at 9 p.m. to 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police found a 26-year-old man with injuries. The victim was sent to Bergan mercy Medical Center for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
WOWT
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
KETV.com
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night. Officers said they responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m., near 93rd Street and Maplewood Boulevard. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
Kearney Hub
Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl
Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Officers responded to an alert from...
UNO Police increasing security after threatening note found Saturday morning
A statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha said a threatening note was found on the doors of the St. John Paul II Newman Center, Saturday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th St. and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th St. when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
iheart.com
Omaha Police say four young men are now in custody in connection with a shooting earlier this week that left a teen dead. Police say 19-year-old Kash Davis, 20-year-old Selassie Spencer, 20-year-old Latrail Washington and 19-year-old Jarrious Hill are booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with Wednesday's shooting death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliot.
KETV.com
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested four suspects related to the Wednesday night shooting that killed 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Authorities said four males were arrested: Kash Davis, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; Latrail Washington, 20; and Jarrious Hill, 19. All four are facing first-degree murder charges and use...
WOWT
Another Omaha church threatened with note
News Channel Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 3519 North 37th Street Wednesday night. Officials said uniform patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots in the 3500 block of North 37th Street around 8:45 p.m. According to authorities, officers observed shell...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating after officer shoots man in Gering
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a man was shot by an officer in Gering on Thursday. Around 11:25 a.m., Gering Police officers were sent to a home on a report of a man threatening to harm himself, the patrol said. When...
Kearney Hub
Person found dead inside Omaha house after gunfire reported in area
A person was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Omaha police still were investigating the homicide, which occurred Wednesday night at 3519 N. 37th St. Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 8:42 p.m. The officers found shell casings and damage to the home from gunfire. They then went into the house and found a person who was deceased inside.
fox42kptm.com
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say they have arrested the four men accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Synthia Elliott on Wednesday night. Kash Davis, 19, Selassie Spencer, 20, Latrail Washington, 20, and Jarrious Hill, 19, have all been charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
KETV.com
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities identified the victim of a deadly construction accident on Wednesday in Omaha. Around 11:34 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe...
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
Omaha Police announced on Thursday that it has arrested 4 people in connection to the alleged homicide of an Omaha 15-year-old.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Christopher Cashatt of Red Oak in the 1400 block of Broadway Street at 11:26 p.m. on Friday for Operating While Intoxicated, 1st Offense. Officers transported Cashatt to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held him on a $1,000.00 bond.
WOWT
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
North Platte Telegraph
One person killed at west Omaha construction site
One person was killed Wednesday at a construction site in west Omaha. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey was fatally injured around 11:30 a.m. when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. Construction workers were trying to connect two pipes on the side of the road when the accident occurred, a police spokesman said.
