Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Blood River Association AMS at heart of recovery efforts in Marshall County
HARDIN, Ky. (KT) – Life changed for many in western Kentucky since tornadoes carved a destructive path through western Kentucky last December. Mark Sickling, the associational mission strategist for the 46 churches in the Blood River Association, has had a dual role since Dec. 11, 2021, the day after the tornadoes left in their wake unimaginable misery for thousands.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Marshall County man located
The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Extensive Purchase Parkway improvements to allow future extension of I69 from Mayfield to Fulton
PADUCAH — Preparation work for an extensive 2-year project along Interstate 69 will begin in December, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. According to a Thursday release, the $33.9 million project will "bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards," allowing I69 to be extended 21 miles from Mayfield to Fulton.
wpsdlocal6.com
Temporary memorial honors lives lost in Dec. 10, 2021, tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A new temporary memorial now stands in the court square in Mayfield, honoring those who died because of the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The memorial is in place a week before the one year anniversary of the tragedy. Mayfield Community Foundation Director Steven Elder posted a...
Work to begin on Purchase Parkway to extend I-69
Work will begin in December on upgrades to the Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky so that Interstate 69 can be extended from Mayfield to Fulton, officials said.
wkms.org
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo nearly one year later
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
wpsdlocal6.com
Incident that led to evacuation of Murray State chemistry building now reported as small explosion
MURRAY, KY — We're learning more about a Tuesday incident at Murray State University that officials initially called a chemical leak. Fire investigators are now classifying the incident as a small chemical explosion, The Murray State News reports. The university on Tuesday said three people were injured in the...
14news.com
Dispatch: Restaurant fire breaks out in Webster Co.
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
WTVQ
Deadly tornadoes spark lasting friendship between cities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — They say school championships are full of school rivalries that are defined on the field. But for the 2022 Class 2A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals that’s a different story. Last December, parts of Western Kentucky were ravaged by several tornadoes that...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
kbsi23.com
Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Tommy Hillyard was southbound when he lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road striking a tree before overturning. He was taken by...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Calloway County
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are still investigating a Wednesday night crash that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Reports said just after 8:00, Troopers were called to a two-vehicle collision on North KY-121. Initial investigations show 21 year old Huskey Hutch, of Paducah, was traveling north...
KFVS12
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County. The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road. According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Cotham on Lady Lyons Taking Down Marshall
After a tough loss to Webster County to open the season, the Lyon County Lady Lyons rebounded in style Thursday night, picking up their first win over Marshall County on the Lady Marshals’ home flook. Coach Dawn Cotham was quite happy with the way her team came back from the opening loss.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Lady Lyons Make History
Up until Thursday night, the Lyon County Lady Lyons had not beaten Marshall County. In this Max’s Moment, see history rewritten. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County Girls Power Past University Heights (w/PHOTOS)
A night after a historic win over Marshall County on Thursday, the Lyon County girls’ basketball team moved to 2-1 with an 80-35 victory over visiting University Heights Academy. After going down to the wire against the Lady Marshals, the Lady Lyons put UHA away early. They led 14-4...
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Trigg County
A traffic stop on South Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a man Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Kristen Canada was stopped for swerving all over the road and found to not be wearing a seat belt along with 30-year-old Levon Desaussure and three children in the vehicle.
Dresden Enterprise
Local Firefighters Battle Multiple Blazes
Local firefighters were kept busy these past few days responding to a variety of fires. The home of Robert Solomon, located at 214 Blooming Grove South of McKenzie in Weakley County, was destroyed by a late afternoon fire on Sunday, Nov. 20. After receiving a fire call at approximately 5:15...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Travis Perry on the Verge of Making State’s Top 10 List
3,233 – Fred Hale (Williamstown) – 1969-73 3,228 – Ervin Stepp (Phelps) – 1977-80 3,226 – Manual Forrest (Moore) – 1977-81 3,222 – Todd Conley (Elkhorn City) – 1991-94 3,219 – Nelson White (Powell County) – 1951-55 According to the list on...
Comments / 0