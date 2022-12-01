Following confirmation of CWD-positive deer in Bemidji area,. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO