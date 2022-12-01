ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Utility Rate Hike Approved

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – You’re going to be paying more for utilities this winter. Base rates in Northeast Wisconsin will be going up, but not as much as Wisconsin Public Services had wanted. Earlier this month, WPS and WE Energies requested a base rate increase. The base...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Health Officials Worry About Low Flu Vaccination Rates

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin health officials are anxiously looking ahead to the holiday season as they report lower vaccination rates. Children’s Wisconsin and the Medical College of Wisconsin hosted a discussion Friday to express their concerns about the low vaccinations for influenza. “When I see the rates of...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

December CWD hunt offers additional harvest opportunities

Following confirmation of CWD-positive deer in Bemidji area,. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
BEMIDJI, MN
94.3 Jack FM

Multiple Dog Biting Reports Lead to Charges for Oconto County Woman

OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy