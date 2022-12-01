Read full article on original website
The Crisis Continues In ‘Dark Crisis: War Zone’ #1 Preview
Writer: Jeremy Adams, Frank Tieri, Stephanie Williams, Matthew Rosenberg, Delilah S. Dawson. Artist: Fernando Pasarin, Serge Acuna, Caitlin Yarsky, George Kambadais, Tom Derenick. Inks: Matt Ryan, Acuna. Colours: Matt Herms, Peter Patnazis. Letters: Troy Peteri, Chris Rosa. “A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!. As the Hall of Justice falls, get...
Preview: A Future No One Is Prepared For In ‘It’s Only Teenage Wasteland’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of It’s Only Teenage Wasteland #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Curt Pires, artist Jacoby Salcedo, and colorist Mark Dale. ‘When his parents go out of town for the weekend, Mexican-American high schooler Javi decides to throw a party–one that’ll launch him and his buds into popularity! Or at least get them noticed by some girls. But when things take a turn for the worse, Javi and his friends are thrust into a situation and future they could have never possibly prepared for.
Preview: Conspiracies Begin To Take Shape In ‘Castle Full Of Blackbirds’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Castle Full Of Blackbirds #3, out next Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Angela Slatter, artist Valeria Burzo, colorist Michelle Madsen. ‘Sara May expands her magical education in bigger but riskier ways as her lessons take a turn for the dangerous. And...
Gordon Gone: Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #2
“Batman has joined forces with his arch-nemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?”
TV Review: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1, Episode 3
Writing a murder mystery is a balancing act. This goes especially true for series that features long-form storytelling and a mystery that has to be wrapped up in eight, ten, or more episodes. The mystery can’t just dig itself deeper and deeper into a hole. It has to reveal things, but also needs hold onto the suspense until the season is over. This means that questions have to arise while answers are also being given. It’s a delicate process that cannot lean too far in one direction or the other. Fortunately, Wednesday does this perfectly.
In Space No-One Can Here You Scheme: Previewing ‘Batman’ #130
Backup: Zdarsky, Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, Cowles. “The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option…will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! The early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continues!”
The Nightshift Of Cosmic Horror–Watch The ‘Six Guys’ Animated Short
Six Guys is an animated horror short by Ripley Howarth inspired by the works of Junji Ito and Charlie Kaufman. This film is a slow-burn that really kicks into high gear once the protagonist encounters the personification of Time. Horror in animation can be hit or miss, but Howarth uses the imperfections of the art form to their advantage. Six Guys is truly unsettling.
Jason Todd And The Joker Reunite In ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ #3 Preview
Backup: Rosenberg, Francesco Francavilla, Napolitano. The Joker is dying and needs medical help…but where can the most wanted man in the United States get it? And to make matters worse, Jason Todd decides now to finally hunt and kill the Clown Prince of Crime?. The Joker: The Man Who...
Christmas Book Club – ‘Daredevil: Born Again: Interregnum’
We have just finished discussing Chapter 3 in Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli‘s seminal Daredevil Christmas story – Born Again. Chapter 3 saw a very battered and bloody Matt Murdock collapse in Fogwell’s Gym in Hell’s Kitchen, after escaping the Kingpin’s watery grave and other travails. He is found by Maggie, a nun who turns out to be none other than Daredevil’s long lost mother. Apparently, Miller planned to flesh out her character more as part of his retro-fit of Daredevil’s identity and origin but never had the chance. Let’s discuss what might have been before proceeding to Chapter 4 of the saga.
Z2 Comics And Swedish Metal Band Amon Amarth Announce New Graphic Novel And Board Game – ‘The Great Heathen Army’
More metal comics coming from Z2 Comics, this time in collaboration with Swedish metal band Amon Amarth, with a combination of graphic novel and board game…. The graphic novel The Great Heathen Army sees Amon Amarth join writer Dan Watters and artist Ario Murti to, as Z2 put it, “unleash a mighty war yawp” where Viking armies and Anglo-Saxon kingdoms clash in the 9th-Century.
First Look: Writer Rich Douek Joins Jed Mackay For New Arc In ‘Magic’ #21
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Magic #21, the next issue from writer Jed MacKay and Rich Douek, artists Ig Guara, Jacques Salomon, and Alberto Locatelli, colorists Arianna Consonni of Arancia Studio, Natalia Nesterenko,and Francesco Segala, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘While our planeswalker heroes enjoy a time of...
The Enemy Among Us: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #8
It’s story time as ‘Strange’ turns back the clock as we learn about the very origins of the magically villainous Blasphemy Cartel. Another solid beautiful issue of this series that gives us tons of character moments and continues to build up the magical side of Marvel, giving new life to a forgotten organization and set of characters.
