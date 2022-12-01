Writing a murder mystery is a balancing act. This goes especially true for series that features long-form storytelling and a mystery that has to be wrapped up in eight, ten, or more episodes. The mystery can’t just dig itself deeper and deeper into a hole. It has to reveal things, but also needs hold onto the suspense until the season is over. This means that questions have to arise while answers are also being given. It’s a delicate process that cannot lean too far in one direction or the other. Fortunately, Wednesday does this perfectly.

1 DAY AGO