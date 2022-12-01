Omar Robinson’s 19 points propelled Westhill to a 67-52 victory over Baldwinsville on Saturday, the second day of the Peppino’s Invitational at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. The Warriors (3-0) also spoiled Patrick Beilein’s debut as the Bees’ head coach. Westhill has now won two straight against Baldwinsville, also taking...

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO