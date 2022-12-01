Read full article on original website
Section III all-league girls hockey player nets 4 goals, breaks school record set by former POY
A Section III all-league girls hockey player scored four goals Friday night and passed a former teammate as her school’s all-time career points leader.
Oswego boys ice hockey edges Potsdam in OT thriller for third victory in three days
The Oswego boys ice hockey team ended a three-day stretch of games with a 6-5 overtime victory over Potsdam on Saturday.
Boys basketball roundup: West Genesee downs Jamesville-DeWitt in Peppino’s Invitational (80 photos)
Christian Cain’s 25 points helped West Genesee pull out a 77-51 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday in the Peppino’s Invitational at Christian Brothers Academy. “It was a well-played game, especially through the first three quarters,” West Genesee coach Fred Kent said.
General Brown’s ‘phenomenal’ season ends with loss in Class C state championship (58 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — General Brown suffered a 29-14 loss to Section IX’s James I O’Neill on Saturday in the Class C state championship inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
Westhill boys basketball takes care of Baldwinsville in Peppino’s Invitational (70 photos)
Omar Robinson’s 19 points propelled Westhill to a 67-52 victory over Baldwinsville on Saturday, the second day of the Peppino’s Invitational at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. The Warriors (3-0) also spoiled Patrick Beilein’s debut as the Bees’ head coach. Westhill has now won two straight against Baldwinsville, also taking...
Girls basketball roundup: East Syracuse Minoa knocks off Chittenango in season opener
The East Syracuse Minoa and Chittenango girls basketball squads faced off in a non-league contest on Friday at ESM High School. The Spartans jumped to a 20-8 lead at the half and coasted to a 41-25 win over the Bears.
Watch: RFA sophomore nails buzzer beater to complete comeback vs. Corcoran in season opener (video)
The Rome Free Academy boys basketball team trailed Corcoran by as many as 19 points with about four-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter of its season opener.
High school roundup: Senior’s game-winning bucket lifts Bishop Grimes past Nottingham
Senior Erik Wall’s game-winning bucket with 3.8 seconds left lifted Bishop Grimes to a 57-55 win over Nottingham on Saturday during the second day of the Peppino’s Invitational.
