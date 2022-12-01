Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Related
KPLC TV
Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
Lake Charles American Press
Second Harves, Water’s Edge holding drive-thru food pantry drive
Thanksgiving dinner cost an average of 20 percent more this year than last, according to a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation. More people need help stretching dollars. Water’s Edge and Second Harvest are helping. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at Waters Edge Church in Lake Charles, the food...
KPLC TV
LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4
We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
KPLC TV
MADD holds first candlelight vigil since 2010
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Southwest Louisiana held a candlelight vigil in memory of those gone too soon. The candlelight vigil was held at the McNeese baseball field Dec. 1, to help fight driving under the influence, support victims of violent crimes and to prevent underage drinking.
KPLC TV
Two Sabine National Wildlife Refuge boat launches to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine National Wildlife Refuge West Cove Recreation Area North Parking Lot, including both boat launches in the area will close for repairs beginning on Dec. 5, 2022. This closure, which will run until Dec. 9, also includes the fishing piers. During this time, the...
KPLC TV
Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
Lake Charles American Press
Randy Broussard to lead Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas parade
For the past 30 years Randy Broussard has been behind the scenes organizing the Sulphur annual Kiwanis Christmas parade. This year, he’ll be leading it. He became involved in this Sulphur holiday tradition, he says, because he was the only one who worked for himself and could arrange the time to do it.
KPLC TV
St. Louis purchases 47 acres for new campus on Corbina Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 47-acre tract of land has been purchased on Corbina Road for the new home of St. Louis Catholic High School. St. Louis’ downtown campus was significantly damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020. The downtown location is 15.5 acres. “We are excited to announce...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball
Lottery players from Louisiana get back in the win column with a $50,000 Powerball winner in Saturday night's drawing. You may check your numbers here.
KPLC TV
McNeese art majors showcase work at an art sale
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Creativity is such an important skill to have as you enter the workforce. Students showcased their artwork at McNeese where they sold their original artwork. Fully crafted pieces, handmade oil paintings, ceramic pottery, and more were displayed at McNeese State University for their annual holiday art...
Lake Charles American Press
Singer Gloria Gaynor makes a shopping stop in Sulphur
Disco might be done; Gloria Gaynor is not. Best known for the enduring “I Will Survive,” the disco queen was in Sulphur Friday to do some shopping at the invitation of Brimstone Historical Society Board Member Howie Simon. The two have been friends for over 25 years, Gaynor said.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder
It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
KPLC TV
Family of shooting suspect speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
[PHOTOS] I-10 East Between Lake Charles, Louisiana And Sulphur, Louisiana Closed
The Louisiana State Police and clean-up crews are on the site of an accident on I-10 East that resulted in LSP shutting down the interstate for an undetermined amount of time. The accident involved two semi trucks and a truck towing a boat trailer. LSP officials are closing down I-10...
KPLC TV
‘Foster grandparents’ needed to mentor students
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are a retiree and looking for something to do, there might be a solution for you. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is currently searching for ‘foster grandparents’ to work one-on-one with students struggling in the classroom. The program currently serves schools in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Iowa, Jennings, Westlake, and we’re told they’re looking to expand.
kogt.com
Boil Water Notice In Orange
Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club and Charlemont, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
Comments / 0