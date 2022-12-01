ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KPLC TV

Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Second Harves, Water’s Edge holding drive-thru food pantry drive

Thanksgiving dinner cost an average of 20 percent more this year than last, according to a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation. More people need help stretching dollars. Water’s Edge and Second Harvest are helping. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at Waters Edge Church in Lake Charles, the food...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4

We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

MADD holds first candlelight vigil since 2010

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Southwest Louisiana held a candlelight vigil in memory of those gone too soon. The candlelight vigil was held at the McNeese baseball field Dec. 1, to help fight driving under the influence, support victims of violent crimes and to prevent underage drinking.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Randy Broussard to lead Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas parade

For the past 30 years Randy Broussard has been behind the scenes organizing the Sulphur annual Kiwanis Christmas parade. This year, he’ll be leading it. He became involved in this Sulphur holiday tradition, he says, because he was the only one who worked for himself and could arrange the time to do it.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

St. Louis purchases 47 acres for new campus on Corbina Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 47-acre tract of land has been purchased on Corbina Road for the new home of St. Louis Catholic High School. St. Louis’ downtown campus was significantly damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020. The downtown location is 15.5 acres. “We are excited to announce...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese art majors showcase work at an art sale

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Creativity is such an important skill to have as you enter the workforce. Students showcased their artwork at McNeese where they sold their original artwork. Fully crafted pieces, handmade oil paintings, ceramic pottery, and more were displayed at McNeese State University for their annual holiday art...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Singer Gloria Gaynor makes a shopping stop in Sulphur

Disco might be done; Gloria Gaynor is not. Best known for the enduring “I Will Survive,” the disco queen was in Sulphur Friday to do some shopping at the invitation of Brimstone Historical Society Board Member Howie Simon. The two have been friends for over 25 years, Gaynor said.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder

It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Family of shooting suspect speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

‘Foster grandparents’ needed to mentor students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are a retiree and looking for something to do, there might be a solution for you. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is currently searching for ‘foster grandparents’ to work one-on-one with students struggling in the classroom. The program currently serves schools in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Iowa, Jennings, Westlake, and we’re told they’re looking to expand.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Boil Water Notice In Orange

Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club and Charlemont, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
ORANGE, TX

