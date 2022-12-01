Read full article on original website
England vs Senegal World Cup 2022: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Round of 16
Following its win in Group B, England will look to keep its dominance going in a match against Senegal on Sunday. The match will air on TV via FS1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Fans can also watch World Cup soccer matches for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Argentina vs. Australia: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch World Cup games
It’s Argentina vs. Australia, Saturday with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The match will air on TV via FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Fans can also watch World Cup soccer matches for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
