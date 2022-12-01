Read full article on original website
Where will Prince William, Kate be Friday? Here’s the final Boston schedule
The prince and princess of Wales will spend their final day in Boston on Friday, culminating in the main event of their trip: the Earthshot Prize, an award recognizing notable work to combat climate change. The award, founded by Prince William and now in its second year, honors a group...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Yellowstone’ season 5, episode 5: How to watch for free on Paramount Network
The “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere aired on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network, with two all new episodes. The series now continues with season 5, episode 5 this Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on the network. Those without cable can catch the...
Migration to other social media platforms shows no signs of slowing following Elon Musk's chaotic takeover at Twitter, report says
Since Elon Musk's takeover, Mastodon account names have been added to the Twitter bios of more than 90,000 users, according to a report.
How to watch ‘The Santa Clause’ movie marathon on FX, stream for free
FX is hosting a marathon for “The Santa Clause” movies. On Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., the first movie of the series will premiere on FX. The three-movie marathon is also available for streaming on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both platforms offer a free trial for new...
