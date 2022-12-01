ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Woman and Home

Kate Middleton's new outfits 'rule' from the Palace amid 'frustration'

Specific details of Kate Middleton's outfits will reportedly no longer be shared by Kensington Palace staff. It has been claimed that specific details of Kate Middleton's outfits will no longer be 'confirmed' by Kensington Palace staff. The decision is reportedly being made in order to maintain attention on the Princess...
Vogue

The Princess Of Wales Has Made The Cape Her Occasionwear Superpower

Anyone hoping to make an entrance at a big event this party season should revisit Elizabeth Taylor arriving in Ancient Rome in Cleopatra. In a famous (and famously expensive) scene in Joseph L Mankiewicz’s 1963 epic, the Egyptian queen leaves the crowds awestruck as she sweeps into the city on an enormous marble sphinx. In reality, litters are difficult to come by (though Billy Porter managed it for the 2019 Met Gala), but it wasn’t only the props that made her arrival so memorable. There was also the not insignificant matter of that gold dress – complete with a cape crafted to resemble the wings of a phoenix.
The List

A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red

Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
epicstream.com

Queen Consort Camilla Anxious at Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Presence? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly ‘Keen to Promote a Family Look’, Expert Claims

Queen Consort Camilla was by King Charles' side when he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday. The king and queen consort were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four senior royals showed a united front at the event. King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Looked...
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards

The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song" Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston. Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday. After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife. The British songstress, 35, who...
shefinds

We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too

This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!

