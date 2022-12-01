ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

NFT Dominance On Ethereum Drops To Just 8.3% As Interest Stays Low

Data shows the NFT transaction dominance on Ethereum has now dropped to just 8.3%, as interest around the market has remained low. NFT Dominance On Ethereum Falls, Whereas Stablecoins Pick Up More Share. As per data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, non-fungible tokens accounted for 18% to 22% of the...
bitcoinist.com

These Ethereum Applications Excite Founder Vitalik Buterin

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in the Ethereum ecosystem. In a new blog post, Buterin has now revealed his hottest trends and most exciting use cases that excite him. The post covers money, DeFi, digital identity, DAOs, and hybrid applications. Ethereum...
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Near Protocol Are Causing A Buzz Within The Cryptocurrency Industry

The ongoing bear market is causing a significant strain within the cryptocurrency industry as it hinders crypto regulars, such as traders and investors, from performing daily crypto activities. The result is a high amount of loss within the industry that is detrimental to the ecosystem. To remedy this problem, members of the crypto community are turning towards various strategies that can ensure the safety of assets and the continuity of businesses, such as long-term cryptocurrency investing.
bitcoinist.com

Biggest Crypto Presale of 2022 IMPT Ends this Month – How to Buy Before IEO

New carbon-reducing cryptocurrency project IMPT is undergoing one of the most successful presales in 2022 – and by the second week of December 2022, IMPT is going to be listed on one of the biggest decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in the space. With only a week left before the presale...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rocketize: The War Of Meme Currencies

Meme currencies, which first appeared with the launch of Dogecoin in 2013, have since established themselves as a vital component of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Meme coins function similarly to other cryptocurrencies, making use of blockchain and related technology in the same ways. Certain blockchains that make use of smart contracts,...
bitcoinist.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Through, Leaping In Front Of Curve Dao (CRV) and Quant (QNT)

In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies, it’s important to know the ins and outs of investing. This includes understanding how these technologies work and which projects have the potential for success. One project that stands out above the rest is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). In this article, we’ll explore some of the reasons why this project is better than Quant (QNT) and Curve Dao (CRV), and why you should consider investing in it today.
Reuters

Polish regulator sets 2023 dividend policy for banks

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland's financial regulator KNF has adopted a new dividend policy for banks for 2023, allowing them to pay out a percentage of their net profit to shareholders depending on meeting specific criteria, it said on Tuesday.
bitcoinist.com

US Interest Rates are Likely to Grow Less Than Expected: What Does This Mean for Cryptos?

United States interest rates are touted to grow less than expected, which has got crypto markets onto a slightly more positive sentiment. The US Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates this year at the most aggressive pace since the 1980s, but a recent speech from the Fed’s Chairman suggests that they might be considering slowing the interest rate increases as early as the next meeting.
bitcoinist.com

CEO of LYOPAY Luiz Góes on the Cover of IB Magazine

Luiz Góes is a business executive with a specialization in process management, leadership, and business implementation. He has worked in fintech management and has promoted several digital business consultancies. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in military science from Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras in 2008, and holds an MBA in public management. He also holds a Medal of Military Merit for excellent services rendered to the Brazilian Army.
bitcoinist.com

How merchants and businesses can benefit from crypto

1TN is a global IT product crypto processing project developing a unique solution for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The crypto payment gateway allows users and merchants to accept crypto payments easily and has continued to onboard more users in recent months. 1TN platform allows merchants to accept multi-currency transactions without abandoning the usual benefits of traditional payment processors.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Could Be A Less Risky Crypto Purchase Compared To Dogecoin And Cosmos

It is imperative for crypto enthusiasts to equally consider the risk potential of a crypto asset alongside its profit potential. Every investor will agree that high-profit potential with lower associated risk is better than high-profit probability with a corresponding high-risk level. This makes the need to consider the risk involved in purchasing a crypto asset important.
bitcoinist.com

Indian Crypto Advocacy Association Plans To Secure Concessions From High Taxes

The controversial taxes slapped on crypto transactions in India have continued to create a negative ripple effect. Earlier this year, the Indian Parliament passed this controversial tax proposal which came into effect on April 1. The bill met resistance at the initial session in the lower house, with over 20...
bitcoinist.com

Report Suggests Alameda Rescued FTX By Covering $1 Billion Trade Loss in 2021

The crash of FTX left the market in disarray after it halted withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy. Apart from FTX, other firms also filed for bankruptcy due to the loss of funds in the exchange. During the filing, the crypto market learned that the firm didn’t have a proper structure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy