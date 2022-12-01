Watch: Landers Nolley, David DeJulius Analyze 86-60 Win Over NJIT

The Bearcats two leading scorers performed very well on Wednesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — UC walloped NJIT 86-60 on Wednesday night to move to 4-0 at home this season.

UC owned the boards by 18 rebounds and had a high-efficiency offense against an NJIT team down their leading scorer in Miles Coleman

Hear from the game’s top performers in David DeJulius and Landers Nolley II.

Landers Nolley, David DeJulius NJIT Postgame (; 4:22)

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Three Man Weave: UC Destroys NJIT 86-60 For Second-Straight Blowout

Watch: Landers Nolley And A Hawaiian-Themed Viktor Lakhin Recap Maui Invitational

It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton

UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23

Report: Luke Fickell Gets Significant Pay Bump At Wisconsin, Bringing Key Staff Member

Report: Luke Fickell's UC Exit Weeks In The Making

UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Report: UC Football Names Kerry Coombs Interim Head Coach

Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Speaks With Media Following Luke Fickell Exit

Watch: Four-Star QB Brady Drogosh Shines in 52-13 State Title Victory

UC Closes 2022 Season With Another Home Sellout

Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3

Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season

Tre Tucker: Jadon Thompson's KO Return TD was in 'a Gray Area'

UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award

UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina

Three-Star Cornerback Cameron Calhoun Decommits from UC

Watch: Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star Guard Jizzle James

Sauce By The Numbers: Ahmad Gardner Best Rookie Corner in Jets History

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk