Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
'Harry & Meghan' hits Netflix on Thursday, and could end the royals’ “never complain, never explain” policy for good.
tvinsider.com
‘The Crown,’ ‘Stranger Things’ & More of Netflix’s Best Shows in 2022
With Netflix, where more begets more in a never-ending deluge of programming, you can’t help but use superlatives to describe the biggest and most prolific of streaming giants. Its creepiest show this year? Hands down the relentless mega-hit docudrama Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The loudest? Probably...
tvinsider.com
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer Reveals Fan Favorite Joey Batey as Jaskier (VIDEO)
Your favorite bard from The Witcher is coming to the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. At the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, December 3, Netflix unveiled its trailer and key art for Blood Origin, revealing that fan-favorite Joey Batey will star as Jaskier in the four-part event series. (Jaskier is the traveling bard behind The Witcher’s viral song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.”)
tvinsider.com
‘Gen V’ Teaser Promises a Bloody-Good College-Set ‘The Boys’ Spinoff (VIDEO)
Godolkin University claims to be a “safe space” for young superheroes to thrive… but violence abounds in the teaser trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of The Boys. In what Prime Video calls a “blood-soaked first look” — which premiered at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, December 3 — fans get a glimpse of cast members Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi in action.
tvinsider.com
Literary Mystery and Spy Thrills, ‘Scrooge’ and More Holiday TV, ‘Young Rock’s Daddy Issue, ‘Blue Bloods’ Conflict
From the bookshelf to TV, Prime Video adapts Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache mysteries, and Apple TV+ delivers a second season of the Slow Horses spy franchise. Leading the TV yuletide parade: a new animated Scrooge. NBC’s Young Rock reflects on the future pro wrestler’s relationship with his father. On Blue Bloods, Erin clashes with her investigator.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
tvinsider.com
Why Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Call Me Kat’ Episode Was Just Perfect
Call Me Kat executive producers Maria Ferrari and Jim Patterson have opened up about the tragic passing of Leslie Jordan, whose final episode on the popular Fox sitcom aired last night, Thursday, December 1. Jordan, who died in a car accident on October 24, starred in the hit series as...
tvinsider.com
Zooey Deschanel to Go On Culinary Journey in Discovery+’s ‘What Am I Eating?’
New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel is set to embark on a culinary mission in the new Discovery+ series, What Am I Eating?, which is scheduled to premiere in early 2023. As reported by Deadline, the series, which is inspired by ATTN:’s long-running social series, Your Food’s Roots with Zooey Deschanel, will follow Deschanel as she dives into “everyday food dilemmas” and “asks the tough questions about what Americans eat.”
tvinsider.com
‘Three Pines’: Alfred Molina on Gamache’s Long-Buried Demons in Edgy Murder Mystery
If the Quebec village of Three Pines is so beautifully idyllic, why are people being murdered there in such gruesome ways? That’s what kind and astute Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) is tasked with discovering in the eight-part series Three Pines — when he isn’t busy leading his team’s search for a missing Indigenous mom and facing long-buried demons of his own that have suddenly resurfaced.
tvinsider.com
‘Slow Horses’ Star Gary Oldman Previews Season 2’s Cat-and-Mouse Case
Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first. He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as...
tvinsider.com
‘The Recruit’ Clip: Noah Centineo’s Lawyer Meets Dangerous Ex-Asset (VIDEO)
Owen Hendricks, Noah Centineo’s character in The Recruit, is thrown into the deep end in his first days as a lawyer for the CIA, as a new clip from the action-paced Netflix series reveals. The 40-second clip — which Centineo screened at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil...
tvinsider.com
‘The Midnight Club’ Creator Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club Season 1.]. It’s always a sad day when a show with lingering mysteries is canceled, but such is the case with The Midnight Club at Netflix. Inspired by the works of Christopher Pike and hailing from horror auteur Mike...
tvinsider.com
‘Wednesday’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Wednesday Season 1, Episodes 1-8.] Netflix‘s Wednesday may have followed the titular character’s journey to uncovering a mystery across Season 1, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions, especially when it comes to the Addams Family daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).
tvinsider.com
‘Fire Country’ Sneak Peek: Bode & Rebecca Bond Over Sad Stories (VIDEO)
Bode (Max Thieriot) is determined to not be like he used to in order to secure an early release on Fire Country, but that’s easier said than done. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 2 episode, he and inmate Rebecca (Fiona Rene) not only exchange stories about what led them to fire camp but also, while cleaning up at a scene, may have just come across the exact item that’s going to cause some trouble for his crew in “Happy to Help.”
tvinsider.com
‘George & Tammy,’ Holiday TV Deluge, College Football, ‘SNL’ Returns
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain are country legends and lovers George Jones and Tammy Wynette in a tuneful limited series. CBS and OWN are the latest networks providing new holiday movies to TV’s overstuffed gift bag. Settle in for a full day of college football conference championships on Saturday. Keke Palmer hosts Saturday Night Live in the first of three final episodes ringing out 2022.
tvinsider.com
‘Happy Valley’ Season 3 Teaser Hints at Fresh Drama for Sarah Lancashire (VIDEO)
The BBC has released a short teaser for the highly-anticipated third season of Happy Valley, which means its return to U.S. TV is getting closer and closer. Season 3 is set to premiere on New Year’s Day in the U.K.; a U.S. release date has not yet been announced, but it will air on AMC+ and Acorn TV. The six-episode season will see Sarah Lancashire reprise her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood as she investigates a gangland murder while also navigating the strained relationships with her teenage grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah) and sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran).
tvinsider.com
AMC+ Cancels ‘Moonhaven’ After Renewing the Sci-Fi Drama for Season 2
The sci-fi drama Moonhaven no longer has a haven on television: AMC+ has canceled the series, the decision coming four months after the streaming service ordered a second season. Moonhaven’s cancellation is a result of cost-cutting measures at AMC Networks, according to Deadline, which first reported the renewal reversal.
tvinsider.com
Best Lines of the Week (November 25-December 1): ‘Never Let Her Date a Drummer!’
As we brace for the cold that December brings, we have lots of new TV to keep us warm. The hit HBO Max reboot Gossip Girl is back for Season 2 and the drama is as wild as ever. Julien (Jordan Alexander) decides to take a step back from her influencer career as her personal life deteriorates and starts looking into college. On the other side of the scale, The Simpsons spoofs a well-known rom-com.
tvinsider.com
‘George & Tammy’: Meet the Players in Showtime’s Country Biopic
Tammy Wynette famously sang “Stand By Your Man,” but her husband George Jones didn’t always make that easy, as Showtime viewers will see in George & Tammy. The biopic series — which premieres on Sunday, December 4, at 9/8c with a simulcast on Paramount Network — will show how the couple’s “complicated but enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time,” as Showtime says.
