Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth
Coca-Cola’s beverage brand portfolio is unmatched and could benefit from global population growth. The demand for electric vehicles should explode in the years ahead, and Albemarle could be a major beneficiary. Both stocks appear to be reasonably valued at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond
Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
The bear market of 2022 has taken down all sorts of stocks. But a comeback isn't off the table for quality companies caught in the carnage. These five could double in 2023 due to impressive growth and depressed valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
After amassing a huge cash reserve over the past few years, Warren Buffett went on a shopping spree in 2022. PC maker HP is a classic Buffett stock because it generates steady profits and throws off lots of cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Trade Desk is a long-term play on the growth of ad-supported streaming media platforms. Palo Alto Networks provides a better balance of growth and value than many of its cybersecurity peers. Cisco's stable growth rates, low valuation, and high yield make it a safe haven play in this unpredictable...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
It was in 2018 that Canada's adult-use pot market opened for business. Aurora Cannabis and other marijuana stocks have taken a beating in recent years. Slowing growth rates and massive net losses have made many investors bearish on Aurora. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 And Beyond
The stock market continues to take investors for a wild ride. Teladoc's growth started long before the pandemic, and it still has significant market potential. Upstart has disappointed many investors recently, but a closer look may reveal a less bleak picture. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Have Bought Ahead of 2023
Apple is a Warren Buffett favorite, and despite near-term challenges, the company might be set up for a strong 2023. Datadog is firing on all cylinders, and it has caught the eye of one of Wall Street's most famous investors. Okta stock trades at a steep discount to its three-year...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Weighed the Nasdaq Down Friday
Marvell Technology wasn't able to overcome worries about a semiconductor slowdown. Cracker Barrel sees inflationary pressures continuing to hurt its restaurant and retail businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
Motley Fool
My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond
The tech company's products are as popular as ever. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Better Buy: JPMorgan Chase or Morgan Stanley?
It's one of the top investment banks, but JPMorgan Chase is also the largest consumer bank in the U.S. Morgan Stanley was buoyed in this economic cycle by its leading wealth management business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Nio Shares Popped Friday
Despite challenges from COVID-19 lockdowns, Nio reported a surge in deliveries last month. The company's guidance implies another record month is coming in December. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Taboola Stock Skyrocketed This Week
A major online publisher chose Taboola to power its digital ad platform. The deal comes at a time when marketers are desperately searching for new ad formats. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why ASML, Applied Materials, and Lam Research Rallied in November
ASML held its Investor Day, at which it increased its long-term outlook. Applied Materials delivered better-than-expected earnings and guidance. Warren Buffett bought into the semiconductor sector for the first time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Carvana Plunged 43% in November
Carvana is buckling under higher interest rates and falling used car prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More
Amazon's in-house chips and software offerings are becoming more advanced. They could potentially take market share from other big tech behemoths, and attract more customers to AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Comments / 0