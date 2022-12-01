ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha County getting another new beer garden

KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DPW staff shortage causes delays and service changes

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's winter is upon us, and the real question is whether the Milwaukee Department of Public Works has enough staff to handle the snow this winter. "DPW is a part of the community at large so what's affecting the rest of the world is also affecting us," said Brian DeNeve, Milwaukee Department of Public Works spokesperson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WAUKESHA, WI
wlip.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Burial Expenses in Lake County Killings of Woman, Daughters

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fundraiser has been started to help bury three of five people that were killed in Buffalo Grove last week. Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia were found dead last week Wednesday. Kisliak’s estranged husband Andrei, and the girl’s grandmother Lilia were also found dead. Police have remained tight lipped about the incident, but have hinted that the case was a murder-suicide…though they have not outright confirmed it. A GoFundMe has been set up to get Vera and her daughters overseas to be buried in her hometown. As of Sunday night, nearly 60-thousand-dollars had been raised.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
wlip.com

Pleasant Prairie Approves 2023 Budget

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved its 2023 General Fund Budget this week. The tax levy is set to increase by about 3-point-6 million dollars but will have little impact on a property tax bill. A median-valued home in the village will pay about 39-dollars less...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
KWQC

United Auto Workers-Case New Holland strike surpasses 200 days

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - About 1,100 United Auto Workers at Case New Holland plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin are in one of the longest active strikes in the country,. While some members on the picket line Thursday said they were a bit scared the strike’s gone on for...
BURLINGTON, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case

MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

Solidarity Day to Support Strike at CNHi Racine

Listeners are invited to attend a rally on Saturday, December 17th in Racine to support workers at Case New Holland, or CNH, who have been on strike for a fair contract since May of this year. Yasin Mahdi, president of UAW local 180, talked to Labor Radio. Reporter: Tell us...
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs jobs at Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. in Milwaukee, WI

West Bend, WI – Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. is currently seeking a full-time paralegal/legal assistant to work with a partner at their Milwaukee, WI, location. At least three years of legal experience is required. Successful candidates must be organized, have excellent verbal and written communication skills, have the ability...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek pedestrian hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday, Dec. 2. The woman, 41, was hit near Howell and Groveland just before 3 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said. According to...
OAK CREEK, WI

