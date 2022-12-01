Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Why did the U.S. abandon ‘largest and most expensive federally funded experiment in education’ in 1977?
RACINE — Elvira Bumpus knew it was working when teachers complimented her former students. In the 1960s and ‘70s, Bumpus taught a new type of instruction. When her students moved to a different school for fourth grade, she heard how prepared they were. “Those are the smartest kids...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County getting another new beer garden
KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
Cook County property tax hike riles homeowners: ‘What would constitute such a big increase?’
Delayed bills were posted online about two weeks ago.
newsfromthestates.com
EPA, Wisconsin reach $1.6 million settlement with Milwaukee-area company over air pollution, waste management
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state of Wisconsin have reached a $1.6 million settlement with a Milwaukee-area company for violations of clean air and waste management laws that endangered local residents, the EPA announced in a news release Thursday. The settlement with Container Life Cycle Management will be split...
wuwm.com
Could We Energies be replaced by a publicly-owned utility? Saturday town hall will discuss idea
On Thursday, Wisconsin regulators approved a rate hike for We Energies that the utility says will cost the typical residential customer an extra $11 or $12 a month in electricity, and $5 a month in natural gas costs. Saturday morning, a previously-scheduled town hall meeting at the Washington Park Senior...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW staff shortage causes delays and service changes
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's winter is upon us, and the real question is whether the Milwaukee Department of Public Works has enough staff to handle the snow this winter. "DPW is a part of the community at large so what's affecting the rest of the world is also affecting us," said Brian DeNeve, Milwaukee Department of Public Works spokesperson.
CBS 58
‘You’re always learning:’ Demand for steamfitters in Milwaukee grows as interest in trade apprenticeships increases
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Five years of training. A six-figure salary. Zero debt. It all starts inside of a 25,000 square foot facility in Milwaukee, where hundreds of students study and train to become the backbone for the city’s infrastructure. We’re talking about steamfitting, and if you’ve never...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | 2022 Property tax bills for Washington County homeowners available online
Washington County, WI – If you just can’t wait to get your property tax bill in the mail next week you can check it online. Type in your last name or simply the address number. Less information is best. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Then click ‘Property summary’...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WISN
Plan to install portable toilets near homeless encampment in MacArthur Square
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is working with the county and multiple organizations to solve the problem of the homeless camp in MacArthur Square and the people living there relieving themselves in public. Early next week, the city said it will install portable bathrooms near MacArthur Square for...
Woman struck by driver while crossing street in Oak Creek
A 41-year-old woman was struck by a driver while crossing the street in Oak Creek on Friday. Oak Creek police say it happened near Howell and Groveland shortly before 3 p.m.
wlip.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Burial Expenses in Lake County Killings of Woman, Daughters
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fundraiser has been started to help bury three of five people that were killed in Buffalo Grove last week. Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia were found dead last week Wednesday. Kisliak’s estranged husband Andrei, and the girl’s grandmother Lilia were also found dead. Police have remained tight lipped about the incident, but have hinted that the case was a murder-suicide…though they have not outright confirmed it. A GoFundMe has been set up to get Vera and her daughters overseas to be buried in her hometown. As of Sunday night, nearly 60-thousand-dollars had been raised.
wlip.com
Pleasant Prairie Approves 2023 Budget
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved its 2023 General Fund Budget this week. The tax levy is set to increase by about 3-point-6 million dollars but will have little impact on a property tax bill. A median-valued home in the village will pay about 39-dollars less...
KWQC
United Auto Workers-Case New Holland strike surpasses 200 days
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - About 1,100 United Auto Workers at Case New Holland plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin are in one of the longest active strikes in the country,. While some members on the picket line Thursday said they were a bit scared the strike’s gone on for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
wortfm.org
Solidarity Day to Support Strike at CNHi Racine
Listeners are invited to attend a rally on Saturday, December 17th in Racine to support workers at Case New Holland, or CNH, who have been on strike for a fair contract since May of this year. Yasin Mahdi, president of UAW local 180, talked to Labor Radio. Reporter: Tell us...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs jobs at Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. in Milwaukee, WI
West Bend, WI – Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. is currently seeking a full-time paralegal/legal assistant to work with a partner at their Milwaukee, WI, location. At least three years of legal experience is required. Successful candidates must be organized, have excellent verbal and written communication skills, have the ability...
The impact reckless driving has on Milwaukee County bus drivers
TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins went for a ride with an MCTS instructor who shared the impacts reckless driving has on a system that gives more than 14 Million rides on Milwaukee County streets per year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek pedestrian hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday, Dec. 2. The woman, 41, was hit near Howell and Groveland just before 3 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said. According to...
