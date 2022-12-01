Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late dad in the intimate 'Sr.'
At the end of "Sr.," a documentary so personal the word "intimate" almost doesn't do it justice, Robert Downey Jr. ponders what his 90-minute ode to his father was really all about. The simple answer, stripped of celebrity, is the painful process of saying goodbye to an aging, increasingly infirm parent, filtered through the careers of these two entertainers.
George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media
George Clooney has a surefire way for staying out of trouble as a public figure in the age of social media: stay off of it. In a profile for the Washington Post published on Friday, the Oscar-winning actor said he manages to avoid too much exposure to today's 24/7 media cycle by not engaging on those platforms, which he acknowledges would be problematic "if I have three drinks at night."
Ben Affleck says Netflix's 'assembly line' approach to making quality films is 'an impossible job'
Ben Affleck is sounding off on how movies are being made in today's age of Netflix and other streaming platforms, which offer an ever-expanding glut of content. The actor, producer and director, who is starting a new film studio of his own with friend and colleague Matt Damon alongside RedBird Capital Partners, shared his take on Netflix's approach to moviemaking, which he likened to an "assembly line."
'Violent Night' delivers the goods by putting Santa Claus in 'Die Hard' mode
The idea of a nasty Christmas movie is nothing new, but "Violent Night" still manages to deliver the goods, mixing "Die Hard" and "Rambo"-style action with a fair amount of hokey ho-ho-hokum. David Harbour makes a particularly good cranky, butt-kicking Santa, in a movie that offers the sort of shared experience that should bring theaters some much-needed cheer.
91 Elf On The Shelf Ideas To See You Through December
These are greeeeeat for when you're racking your brain at 5 a.m. before the kids wake up.
Robert Pattinson Just Made His Red Carpet Debut With His Girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse
They look super cute together.
