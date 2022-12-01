Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hirsch; Burchett
Richard Alan Hirsch: December 31, 1959 – November 26, 2022. Richard Alan Hirsch, age 62 of Cheyenne, WY died November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 31, 1959 in Cheyenne. Richard graduated from East High School and the University of Wyoming, with a B.A. in Theater and Dance and a Minor in History.
Cheyenne resident wins over $300,000 at Cheyenne Horse Palace
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident hit a $313,840 jackpot at the Cheyenne Horse Palace on Thursday, Dec. 1. “My Christmas dreams have come true,” said the winner, who did not want to be identified in the release. “I am very blessed and plan to help my immediate family. Now, I can retire. I am so very grateful, and I love the Horse Palace.”
Cowboys open Homestand hosting Grand Canyon on Saturday
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Cowboys return home for the first time in 20 days when Wyoming hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It will be the first of three straight home contests for the Pokes. The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams are hosting the...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne to see slight chance of snow on Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After mostly sunny skies today, there is a slight chance that Cheyenne residents will see some snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports a 20% chance of snow in the afternoon on Monday. However, that likelihood jumps up to 50% that night, when the temperature is forecast to drop into the low 20s.
Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce announces winner of Women’s Leadership Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Award, Dr. Danielle Ryan. Dr. Ryan teaches at Laramie County Community College and has a longstanding reputation for unwavering community support and business success. She exemplifies the true meaning of the Women’s Leadership award.
Cheyenne to see sunny skies on Saturday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sunny skies are in store for Cheyenne today and Sunday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Saturday brings a high temperature of roughly 40 degrees with moderate winds around 15–20 mph. At night, temperatures are expected to fall into the low 20s.
Cheyenne woman accused of embezzlement of over $200,000 from theater nonprofit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne woman has been charged with embezzlement of $255,500 from the nonprofit Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Carrisa Dunn-Pollard of Cheyenne was the former bookkeeper for the Little Theatre and has been charged with five counts of wire fraud. In a criminal complaint from the federal...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to hold service to remember loved ones this holiday season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will be hosting its 27th Annual Tree of Remembrance Lighting Ceremony tomorrow at the David Hospice Center. Everyone is invited to place a paper dove on the tree in remembrance of loved ones during the holiday season at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
High wind watch issued for Cheyenne on Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the Cheyenne area from Sunday to Monday morning, as gusts of 60–65 mph are expected. The NWS warns that travel will be extremely dangerous for light, high-profile vehicles like camping trailers. The weather advisory lasts from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Shane M. Anderson, 35 –...
Laramie County School District 1 urging families to complete meal applications; accepting donations for student debt
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With more than three-quarters of Laramie County School District 1’s student meal debt in November charged to students without a free or reduced meal application on file, the district is urging families to complete the paperwork. “We recognize that many families in our community may...
