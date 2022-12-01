Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSPY NEWS
Cannabis purchase stores forces conundrum for Oswego Village Board
For the first time in village history, a cannabis dispensary wants to locate inside the village of Oswego. It comes after the village approved the business entry of marijuana sales two years ago. Not one, but two dispensaries. However, there sits the problem that will be decided by the Oswego...
Cook County property tax hike riles homeowners: ‘What would constitute such a big increase?’
Delayed bills were posted online about two weeks ago.
Cook County property taxes issued, Latino neighborhoods saw significant increases
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas says, overall, the median property tax bill across the County will rise by about 8%, but the increased tax burden isn’t shared equally. She says gentrifying Latino areas are seeing big increases.
Raising Cane’s Raising Traffic Concerns in Crestwood
Raising Cane’s Raising Traffic Concerns in Crestwood (Crestwood, IL) – The village of Crestwood held its regular board meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022. In the absence of Mayor Klein, Trustee Wasag acted as Mayor Pro Tempore. In addition to the items on the agenda, a resident discussed the possibility of a “traffic nightmare” once Raising Cane’s opens.
WSPY NEWS
Outgoing Kendall County Board Chairman to stay involved in public service
Outgoing Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder presided over his last meeting on Tuesday. Gryder has been on the board since 2012. He says he plans to focus on his day job in title insurance, but still will be involved in several boards and commissions in Kendall County. Gryder says...
'Here for one another': Northern Illinois Food Bank ensures families are fed at pop-up Elgin market
"Demand is up, and we are here to help neighbors out that need it," said Mike Keane with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
Why Chicago's property tax bills are so high
Source: Cook County Treasurer; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Cook County Treasurer's Office released a scathing report this morning explaining why property tax bills have gone through the roof.Why it matters: The report says Chicago homeowners' median tax bill went up nearly 8% since 2020. Many residents already felt the sticker shock when bills went online in November, but others haven't yet seen them. The bills are being mailed to homeowners today. The intrigue: In stark contrast to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's promise during election season, most residential properties saw tax increases — while most commercial properties saw decreases....
Hammond officials present updated plans for residential development at Clark athletic fields
The city of Hammond continues reviewing plans to bring new homes to the Robertsdale neighborhood. City engineer Dean Button says the preferred option would allow for 24 single-family homes at the former Clark High School athletic fields, while leaving land along Calumet Avenue open. "That gives us an opportunity to focus on large, larger single-family residential lots contained within the infield of the development and allows for a future use, a future development, a green space, something in the future to be developed along Calumet Avenue," Button said during a public presentation Wednesday.
WSPY NEWS
New Kendall County Animal Control director to start later this month
Kendall County's Animal Control Department has a new director. Taylor Cosgrove will start in the job on December 12. Cosgrove was introduced to the Kendall County Board at its special meeting on Tuesday by outgoing Animal Control Committee Chair Amy Cesich. Cosgrove says she has a lot of experience working with animals.
Matteson Dollar Tree fined $364,000 for safety violations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local Dollar Tree will have to shell out big bucks for workplace safety violations.The U.S. Department of Labor Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) slapped the store in Matteson with $364,000 in fines.Inspectors said the store had boxes blocking walkways and exits, stacks of unsecured and unstable merchandise and several fire hazards.Dollar Tree has 15 days to contest the fines.
Pet stores in Batavia and St. Charles could lose their license to sell puppies
Two suburban businesses could lose their license to sell puppies, as a result of a new state law. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said it wants to revoke the dog-dealing licenses of a Batavia Petland store and The Perfect Pup in St. Charles.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.
OSHA Proposes $364K in Penalties for Dollar Tree After Inspection
Among the hazards found at the store were slip, trip and fall and fire hazards. Dollar Tree’s list of violations continues to grow after a recent inspection at one store in Illinois. According to a news release, a Dollar Tree store in Matteson, Illinois, was cited after inspectors found...
Providing a Lifestyle of World-Class Refinement,, This Bespoke Lincolnshire Private Estate Asks for $2,999,999
The Estate in Lincolnshire offers a grand scale foyer, ebony oak floors, an open floor plan, soaring ceiling heights, custom luxury finishes throughout now available for sale. This home located at 23477 N Elm Rd, Lincolnshire, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Alexandra Shaban – Jameson Sotheby’s Int’l Realty – (Phone: 312-554-9496) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lincolnshire.
Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat
It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error. The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen. The error occurred when...
Lightfoot to return $43K in campaign contributions that may violate political fundraising rules
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she'll return $43,000 in campaign contributions that may violate political fundraising rules. The campaign cash came from a series of companies owned in part by Carmen Rossi, a registered lobbyist with contracts at City Hall and extensive financial interests in bars and other businesses regulated by the city.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County officials sworn-in Thursday
DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan was sworn in on Thursday by Chief Judge Brad Waller. Sullivan was appointed to the job after the retirement of longtime sheriff Roger Scott in June last year. Sullivan ran unopposed in the November election. Also sworn in were new DeKalb County Clerk Tasha Sims...
Corey Dixon Mayor of Elgin? Not in this life!
Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. –Martin Luther King, Jr. The very first “So You Want to Win a Local Election” commandment, the hopeful candidate’s prime directive so to speak, is to pick an election you can win. Because, in this lightspeed 24/7 news cycle planet, if you commit the mortal sin of losing once too often, your political career will be over before it began.
