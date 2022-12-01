Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
WSPY NEWS
Cannabis purchase stores forces conundrum for Oswego Village Board
For the first time in village history, a cannabis dispensary wants to locate inside the village of Oswego. It comes after the village approved the business entry of marijuana sales two years ago. Not one, but two dispensaries. However, there sits the problem that will be decided by the Oswego...
WSPY NEWS
New Kendall County Animal Control director to start later this month
Kendall County's Animal Control Department has a new director. Taylor Cosgrove will start in the job on December 12. Cosgrove was introduced to the Kendall County Board at its special meeting on Tuesday by outgoing Animal Control Committee Chair Amy Cesich. Cosgrove says she has a lot of experience working with animals.
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
WIFR
Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600....
WSPY NEWS
Outgoing Kendall County Board Chairman to stay involved in public service
Outgoing Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder presided over his last meeting on Tuesday. Gryder has been on the board since 2012. He says he plans to focus on his day job in title insurance, but still will be involved in several boards and commissions in Kendall County. Gryder says...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora Fire Department reminding people about new smoke alarm law
The Aurora Fire Department is reminding people about Illinois' new smoke detector law that goes into effect on January 1st. The law requires any new smoke detectors being installed to be ten-year, sealed battery models. Smoke alarms already in homes prior to the first day of the year can stay...
2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot
PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Death investigation in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a scene in Winnebago County. It happened this morning in the 3700 block of S Meridian. Initial reports are saying a person was found deceased in/near a nearby shed. Sources told us the police are investigating this as a death investigation. WCSO is investigating department. If they...
Rochelle News-Leader
Illinois State Police Report: Nov. 22-26, 2022
OGLE COUNTY – Shawn K. Reynolds, 47, of Oregon was stopped for improper lane usage on Nov. 22 at 8:26 p.m. on Interstate 88 at milepost 35 in Whiteside County. Reynolds was charged with improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol. Reynolds was released after posting bond.
Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Oswego Park, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a wooded area in west suburban Oswego, authorities said Saturday. At approximately 11:29 a.m., officers with the Oswego Police Department were called to near Jaycee Park, 134 Sauguatuck Rd., for the report of an unresponsive subject. Officers found the body of an adult male in "dense brush" just south of the park, police said in a news release.
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser: ‘Everyone will remain in the jail on January 1st who is in the jail currently’
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser joins John Williams to talk about a 19-year-old being released on bail after being involved in a fatal crash. State’s Attorney Mosser also discusses amendments to the SAFE-T Act, how the person involved in this fatal crash would have likely been detained if this happened after Jan. 1st, what […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with financial exploitation of elderly victim
An Aurora man is being charged with multiple financial crimes after allegedly using an elderly victim's money for personal gain. A news release from the Yorkville Police Department says that 54-year-old Bradley A. Goodbred is charged with multiple counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft. The U.S....
'Here for one another': Northern Illinois Food Bank ensures families are fed at pop-up Elgin market
"Demand is up, and we are here to help neighbors out that need it," said Mike Keane with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
WIFR
Bicyclist identified in fatal and alleged DUI crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 43-year-old Bernard Sawtelle has been identified as the victim that was killed in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Brooke Rd. in Rockford. Sawtelle was riding his bicycle before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when a pickup truck struck him and became trapped...
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County officials sworn-in Thursday
DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan was sworn in on Thursday by Chief Judge Brad Waller. Sullivan was appointed to the job after the retirement of longtime sheriff Roger Scott in June last year. Sullivan ran unopposed in the November election. Also sworn in were new DeKalb County Clerk Tasha Sims...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shots fired, Police are investigating
Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened this evening in the area of the 400 block of S 6th st. There are reports of property damages. Rockford PD have not released any information. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can...
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle County Deputies Very Busy During Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket Campaign
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
Cook County property tax hike riles homeowners: ‘What would constitute such a big increase?’
Delayed bills were posted online about two weeks ago.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
