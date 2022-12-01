ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Spain finds more letter bombs after Ukraine embassy blast

By CIARÁN GILES
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Or8oe_0jTji94A00

MADRID — (AP) — Explosive devices concealed in postal packages were discovered at Spain’s Defense Ministry, a satellite center at an air base and an arms factory that makes grenades sent to Ukraine, Spanish authorities said Thursday, a day after a similar package exploded at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.

Authorities also said that a similar explosive device was dispatched by regular post to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Nov. 24, but was disposed of by bomb squad experts.

The latest discoveries raise to five the number of explosive devices that were sent by post around the country over the past few days.

The Russian embassy in Madrid on Thursday condemned the letter bombs, saying in a tweet that “any threat or terrorist attack, especially those directed at diplomatic missions, are totally condemnable.”

The package dispatched to the Ukrainian embassy and addressed to the ambassador slightly injured an employee when it burst into flames while he was handling it.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba quickly ordered that security be stepped up at all Ukrainian embassies abroad and has asked his Spanish counterpart for a speedy investigation.

Spain’s National Court is investigating the incident as a terrorist act and extra security has been assigned to the Ukrainian embassy.

Police said all but one of the four letter bombs were disposed of. Interior Ministry State Secretary for Security Rafael Pérez said police were using the one intact explosive device and its package that was sent to the air base to assist investigators.

He said an initial assessment was that all five packages were likely sent from within Spain.

Pérez said that security has been stepped up at public buildings following the discovery of the package that was sent to Sánchez. This has now been extended to embassies, which already have extra security measures in place since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Defense Ministry package had been addressed to minister Margarita Robles, Pérez said. Spain has contributed both military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

The arms factory, located in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, makes grenade launchers that Spain has sent to Ukraine. The parcel was addressed to the factory's director.

A government official in Zaragoza said that both the arms factory and Ukrainian embassy packages had the same email address listed as the sender. No further details were given.

Officials said extra security forces have been deployed at the Torrejón de Ardoz base, just east of Madrid. They said the package was sent to the director of the base's European Union Satellite Center.

The sending of small explosive devices in postal parcels is not uncommon in many countries. They were common occurrence for many years in Spain, especially during the most active years of the now defunct armed Basque group ETA.

_____

Associated Press writer Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Action News Jax

2.500 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

MOSCOW — (AP) — About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday. Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes. Regional...
Action News Jax

Kounde forced to remove gold chains during World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — France defender Jules Kounde was told by a match official to remove two gold chains he was wearing during the defending World Cup champions' game against Poland. Kounde had the chains on until the 41st minute — on clear display up to that...
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022: U.S. bounced from tourney in 3-1 loss to Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar — The devastating blow that knocked the U.S. out of the 2022 World Cup was a 21-pass Dutch masterpiece. It was class and ruthlessness personified, clockwork orange from front to back to front. It crushed American optimism that had swelled throughout two weeks in Qatar, and eventually sent the American team trudging toward their traditional exit.
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022: Switzerland beats Serbia to advance out of Group G with Brazil

Switzerland snagged the second spot in Group G with a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. All five of the game’s goals came in the first 50 minutes of the game. Thanks to a win over Cameroon in the group stage opener, Switzerland needed either a win or a tie to advance to the knockout rounds unless Cameroon beat Brazil and edged ahead on goal difference. It didn’t, though Cameroon did win 1-0 as Brazil put out a second-string starting lineup knowing that a tie was enough to win the group.
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022 scores, results: Argentina vs. Australia

The second game of the day involves Lionel Messi and Argentina against a surprise Australia squad that finished second in Group D. As you can imagine, the Socceroos are even bigger underdogs than the United States was against Netherlands earlier in the day. Argentina vs. Australia. 2 p.m. ET, Fox.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
121K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy