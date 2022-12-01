Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
St. Clair Co. 911 now has access to public transit surveillance cameras; intervened in domestic dispute
METRO EAST (KMOV) - St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers are now integrated with Metro Transit surveillance cameras. About two months ago, Metro Transit officials integrated its surveillance system with all four St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers to improve safety on Metro public transportation. Metro already has trained staff...
KSDK
3 St. Louis-area people killed, 3 others injured in crash south of Cape Girardeau
The driver, from Bridgeton, a man from Ste. Genevieve and a woman from Brighton, Illinois were killed in the crash. Three others from the St. Louis area were injured.
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
‘Tripledemic’: What to know about COVID-19, flu, RSV in the St. Louis area
A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It's a trend many have dubbed 'tripledemic' as winter draws closer.
Police in St. Louis County conduct joint auto theft 'saturation patrols' Friday night
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several agencies in St. Louis County are coordinating and combining resources in an effort to reduce the region's auto thefts and vehicle break-ins. The announcement comes days after a woman was shoved to the ground, while getting into her car at the Galleria Mall parking lot. The thief got away with her vehicle.
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
New rehab center opens Thursday afternoon in south St. Louis County
A new rehab center is opening in south St. Louis County. It's replacing the existing Mercy Rehabilitation Services within Mercy Hospital South.
KMOV
St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
St. Louis County police searching for missing Florissant man
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man whose car was found abandoned over the Missouri River Wednesday. Police said Willie Victory, a 39-year-old man from Florissant, was reported missing Thursday afternoon after being last seen or heard from by his family on Nov. 28.
KMOV
St. Clair County chief public defender says office is overloaded with cases
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The chief public defender in St. Clair County, Cathy MacElroy, said the attorneys in her office are overloaded with cases. She’s filed a motion, telling judges that the office can’t take any new cases. “I’ve asked that they appoint private lawyers to these...
Another fatal crash on one of St. Louis County’s most dangerous roads
A pedestrian was killed at the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. Why the SAFE-T Act is sparking debate. The current veto session for...
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’
The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; 3 charged
An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges in her death.
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man receives 18 year prison term for armed violence in Jefferson County Court
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed violence. Anthony J.G. Barnes had entered a guilty to the Class X charge in Jefferson County Court at Mt. Vernon in October and had been free on personal recognizance bond pending the Thursday sentencing hearing. Assistant...
