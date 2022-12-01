There’s nothing quite like Christmas morning. From the sound of crinkled paper to the smell of cinnamon rolls and (of course) coffee, the wee hours of the day are something special. Many parents treasure these moments, even if they are bleary-eyed and sleep deprived. But what kids are on the lookout for are presents. Every child wants to see gifts under the tree because, as Mariah Carey puts it, “it’s the best time of year for the family.” But can you overdo it? Can there really be too much of a good thing?

13 DAYS AGO