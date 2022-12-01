Read full article on original website
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
Christmas music: 10 fun facts about favorite Christmas songs and carols
Check out these number-based Christmas music facts that you can pull out over the holiday season. From popular carols to top-selling or top-streaming songs.
9 Merry Ways To Make Christmas Fun on a Budget
You don't need tons of money or expensive goods to get into the holiday spirit! Some of the best ways to celebrate the season only require some creativity and imagination. Whether you decide to stay...
Enjoy the build-up to Christmas
We are starting Christmas season now. Thanksgiving is over, and we can fully and squarely focus on Christmas. This time of the year is both the most exciting and frustrating for me. Maybe most of you are like me and maybe it is just me, but each year I find myself anticipating Christmas with the excitement I had when I was a kid and each year at the end, I feel the disappointment of the season being over and going by too quickly.
How Many Presents Should a Child Get for Christmas?
There’s nothing quite like Christmas morning. From the sound of crinkled paper to the smell of cinnamon rolls and (of course) coffee, the wee hours of the day are something special. Many parents treasure these moments, even if they are bleary-eyed and sleep deprived. But what kids are on the lookout for are presents. Every child wants to see gifts under the tree because, as Mariah Carey puts it, “it’s the best time of year for the family.” But can you overdo it? Can there really be too much of a good thing?
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
When you put up Christmas decorations says a lot about your personality
Do you live in the presents? A psychologist says that when you choose to deck the halls this holiday season says a lot about your personality. Carmen Harra, author of “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes,” claims that whether you put your decorations up before November, in early December or if you leave it for the last minute says a lot about you as a person. If you hang decorations before November, you might have trouble “living in the moment” — but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. “If you’re one of the few people who has had their lights in...
Christmas Punch
There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
The Most Outrageous Holiday Décor of 2022 and Where To Buy It
'Tis the season to outdo your neighbors with your extravagant--and sometimes expensive--holiday decorations. The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend 6% to 8% more on the holidays...
Best Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
How to make beaded Christmas stars for your tree
Add some homespun charm to your tree this year with cute and colorful Christmas beaded stars
'The 12 Days of Christmas' offers lessons for the season
A popular Christmas song represents the Christian calendar of the 12 days of the festival starting on Dec. 26 and lasting until Jan. 6. In 1780, a song was published in England called "The 12 days of Christmas." It was a musical game for children. The Oxford Dictionary of Nursery...
The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season
Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
How To Keep a Poinsettia Alive After Christmas
What is the top-selling plant in the world? According to Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, author of Bloom: The Secrets of Growing Flowering Houseplants Year-Round, it’s the poinsettia. Amazingly, nearly 70 million poinsettias are sold each year, mostly from mid-November right up until Christmas. The poinsettia is so popular that National...
Make Your Christmas Moparific With Ugly Sweaters, Tree Baubles, And Mopar Festive Socks
Mopar wants to get everyone into the holiday spirit this year with holiday merch that is sure to get the gearhead in your life excited. The highlights of the haul include a Mopar ugly sweater, holiday socks, and even a massive 48-quart wood-paneled cooler. And you can wrap it all up in Mopar wrapping paper and stick it under a tree decked out with Mopar baubles.
This Medieval Town In Italy Is Home To The World’s Largest Christmas Tree
What do two popes, the actor Terence Hill, and Doctors without Borders have in common? Each of them has had the honor of lighting the world’s largest Christmas tree, proudly displayed since 1981 in the small Umbrian town of Gubbio in Italy. Perhaps not exactly what you imagine a...
Guisborough business offers to bake locals' Christmas cakes
A business has offered to bake the Christmas cakes of local people looking to save on energy costs. Brickyard Bakery in Guisborough is not offering to make them, but to pop already prepared mixtures in its ovens. With fruit cakes taking around four hours to bake, owner Ed Hamilton-Trewhitt said...
Hallmark Channel’s December 2022 Schedule Brings the Christmas Cheer
Hallmark's December 2022 schedule includes the premiere of 'The Holiday Sitter' with Jonathan Bennett and 'A Fabled Holiday' with Ryan Paevey.
