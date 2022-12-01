Read full article on original website
KIMT
‘The Northern Lights Festival’ is making its home in Rochester through December
ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you want to enjoy some winter fun this weekend the north's largest indoor light park ‘The Northern Lights Festival’ is making its home in Rochester. It is 25,000 sq. ft. of glowing sparkling lights and there is something for everyone from scavenger hunts to shopping from local vendors.
KIMT
Annual "Breakfast With Santa" held at Century High School
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Old Saint Nick stopped by to ask kids what they wanted for Christmas today at Century High School. "Breakfast With Santa" was stacked with tons of games and activities for kids, a bazaar to help people with their holiday shopping, all the baked goods you could want, and, of course, Father Christmas himself. Money raised from the event will benefit Bear Creek Services and the Rochester Flyers. Josie Morgan, a member of the Century High School Student Government, said she feels excited about the event's impacts.
KIMT
Fundraiser to help support Rochester Public Library
ROCHESTER, Minn.-You have the chance to help the Rochester Public Library and also do some holiday shopping at the same time. A fundraiser started today at the library. Money raised will help support various library programs like the "Seed Library" and "Summer Playlist." All items being sold were donated by community members. Val Kaliszewski, the president of Friends of the Rochester Public Library, said that libraries are key parts of a community.
KIMT
Rochester law enforcement spread holiday cheer with 19th Annual Shop with a Cop at Walmart North
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department is spreading holiday cheer during the 19th Annual Shop with a Cop event. Law enforcement officers from RPD, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are taking 65 children shopping for holiday gifts. Each of them have a $110 dollar budget to...
KIMT
PossAbilities spreads holiday cheer at nursing home
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Special visitors spread holiday cheer at a Rochester nursing home. PossAbilities STARS program volunteers went door to door at Edenbrook of Rochester to deliver 50 handmade holiday cards to those living in the home. Following the festive giving, they came together to decorate holiday cookies to enjoy the season. The PossAbilities STARS program specializes in working with adults with disabilities. Sarah Storandt, a program director with PossAbilities, said events like this one create community connections.
KIMT
Foot care clinic at The Landing MN
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a foot care clinic at The Landing MN today for people experiencing unstable housing. Medical students gave the guests foot soaks. Physicians provided specialty care, such as a screening for diabetic nerve damage. Both socks and shoes were offered at no cost. Zhenya Knyazhanskaya, a member of the Zumbro Valley Medical Society, said events like these provide the students with an important out-of-classroom learning experience.
KIMT
Arizona, Florida flights return to Rochester International Airport
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sun Country Airlines will once again offer direct flights out of Rochester International Airport to Arizona and Florida starting mid-December. These seasonal routes are making a comeback after a well-received community response last winter. The flights that will be offered are non-stop routes to both Phoenix and...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Restrictions on visitors will be eased starting Tuesday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The hospital says it’s due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Patients with or suspected to have COVID-19 will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. The restrictions on numbers of visitors allowed on a patient’s visitor list have also been lifted.
KIMT
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
KIMT
Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
KIMT
Stewartville Fire Department responds to fire Saturday night
GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Stewartville Fire and Rescue was called to a structure fire Saturday evening at "Gregerson Towing and Recovery". The fire department confirmed to a KIMT reporter on scene there were no injuries and as the Stewartville Fire Department was arriving at the scene, they called for assistance from Grand Meadow.
KIMT
Rochester woman asking public for help with finding stolen package: "It felt like I was losing her all over again"
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Rochester woman is asking the community for help with finding a stolen package that contained personal effects from her late Grandma. Zoe Cantu said the theft happened in her neighborhood in northeast Rochester, near 15 St. NE and 4 Ave. NE in late Nov. The package was sent...
KIMT
Rochester Police Department issue warning following recent thefts in NE Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department is urging the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in the northeast part of town. Several robberies have occurred in the northeast Rochester neighborhood within the last week. “We're encouraging people particularly in those neighborhoods that are being hit to call...
KIMT
Austin man hurt in SUV/semi collision on I-90
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County man is hurt after his SUV collides with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says Terry Lee Falch, 74 of Austin, was driving an SUV west on Interstate 90 when he collided with a westbound semi driven by Nicholas Wayne Dallman, 44 of Wells. The crash happed a little before 10 am Friday near mile marker 155.
KIMT
Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs
WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash. The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.
