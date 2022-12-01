ROCHESTER, Minn.-Old Saint Nick stopped by to ask kids what they wanted for Christmas today at Century High School. "Breakfast With Santa" was stacked with tons of games and activities for kids, a bazaar to help people with their holiday shopping, all the baked goods you could want, and, of course, Father Christmas himself. Money raised from the event will benefit Bear Creek Services and the Rochester Flyers. Josie Morgan, a member of the Century High School Student Government, said she feels excited about the event's impacts.

