Rochester, MN

KIMT

Annual "Breakfast With Santa" held at Century High School

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Old Saint Nick stopped by to ask kids what they wanted for Christmas today at Century High School. "Breakfast With Santa" was stacked with tons of games and activities for kids, a bazaar to help people with their holiday shopping, all the baked goods you could want, and, of course, Father Christmas himself. Money raised from the event will benefit Bear Creek Services and the Rochester Flyers. Josie Morgan, a member of the Century High School Student Government, said she feels excited about the event's impacts.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fundraiser to help support Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You have the chance to help the Rochester Public Library and also do some holiday shopping at the same time. A fundraiser started today at the library. Money raised will help support various library programs like the "Seed Library" and "Summer Playlist." All items being sold were donated by community members. Val Kaliszewski, the president of Friends of the Rochester Public Library, said that libraries are key parts of a community.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

PossAbilities spreads holiday cheer at nursing home

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Special visitors spread holiday cheer at a Rochester nursing home. PossAbilities STARS program volunteers went door to door at Edenbrook of Rochester to deliver 50 handmade holiday cards to those living in the home. Following the festive giving, they came together to decorate holiday cookies to enjoy the season. The PossAbilities STARS program specializes in working with adults with disabilities. Sarah Storandt, a program director with PossAbilities, said events like this one create community connections.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Foot care clinic at The Landing MN

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a foot care clinic at The Landing MN today for people experiencing unstable housing. Medical students gave the guests foot soaks. Physicians provided specialty care, such as a screening for diabetic nerve damage. Both socks and shoes were offered at no cost. Zhenya Knyazhanskaya, a member of the Zumbro Valley Medical Society, said events like these provide the students with an important out-of-classroom learning experience.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Arizona, Florida flights return to Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sun Country Airlines will once again offer direct flights out of Rochester International Airport to Arizona and Florida starting mid-December. These seasonal routes are making a comeback after a well-received community response last winter. The flights that will be offered are non-stop routes to both Phoenix and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Restrictions on visitors will be eased starting Tuesday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The hospital says it’s due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Patients with or suspected to have COVID-19 will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. The restrictions on numbers of visitors allowed on a patient’s visitor list have also been lifted.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Stewartville Fire Department responds to fire Saturday night

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Stewartville Fire and Rescue was called to a structure fire Saturday evening at "Gregerson Towing and Recovery". The fire department confirmed to a KIMT reporter on scene there were no injuries and as the Stewartville Fire Department was arriving at the scene, they called for assistance from Grand Meadow.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Austin man hurt in SUV/semi collision on I-90

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County man is hurt after his SUV collides with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says Terry Lee Falch, 74 of Austin, was driving an SUV west on Interstate 90 when he collided with a westbound semi driven by Nicholas Wayne Dallman, 44 of Wells. The crash happed a little before 10 am Friday near mile marker 155.
AUSTIN, MN

