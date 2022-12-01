Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Armed robbery at gas station in Mendota
Mendota police say an armed robbery happened Thursday evening at around 6:37 at the Clark Gas Station in the 700 block of 13th Avenue. Police say the suspect went into the gas station armed with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect is described by police as being short and...
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County officials sworn-in Thursday
DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan was sworn in on Thursday by Chief Judge Brad Waller. Sullivan was appointed to the job after the retirement of longtime sheriff Roger Scott in June last year. Sullivan ran unopposed in the November election. Also sworn in were new DeKalb County Clerk Tasha Sims...
WSPY NEWS
New Kendall County Animal Control director to start later this month
Kendall County's Animal Control Department has a new director. Taylor Cosgrove will start in the job on December 12. Cosgrove was introduced to the Kendall County Board at its special meeting on Tuesday by outgoing Animal Control Committee Chair Amy Cesich. Cosgrove says she has a lot of experience working with animals.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora Fire Department reminding people about new smoke alarm law
The Aurora Fire Department is reminding people about Illinois' new smoke detector law that goes into effect on January 1st. The law requires any new smoke detectors being installed to be ten-year, sealed battery models. Smoke alarms already in homes prior to the first day of the year can stay...
WSPY NEWS
Cannabis purchase stores forces conundrum for Oswego Village Board
For the first time in village history, a cannabis dispensary wants to locate inside the village of Oswego. It comes after the village approved the business entry of marijuana sales two years ago. Not one, but two dispensaries. However, there sits the problem that will be decided by the Oswego...
WSPY NEWS
Outgoing Kendall County Board Chairman to stay involved in public service
Outgoing Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder presided over his last meeting on Tuesday. Gryder has been on the board since 2012. He says he plans to focus on his day job in title insurance, but still will be involved in several boards and commissions in Kendall County. Gryder says...
WSPY NEWS
Norris H. Gould, 84
Norris H. Gould, age 84, of Plano, Illinois, was released into the eternal care of his Heavenly Father, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Rush Copley Medical Center due to multiple health complications. He was born on September 24, 1938, in Aurora,...
