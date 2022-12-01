Penn State to the Rose Bowl is gaining traction; projecting the Nittany Lions’ transfer portal wish list, and more

Read full article on original website
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news
After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pitt Gets Two New Bowl Game Projections Days Before Announcement
Some new projections have the Pitt Panthers heading west during bowl season.
Steelers put together first winning streak of season by topping Falcons
ATLANTA — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it two wins in a row for the first time this season, holding off the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 Sunday. Coming off a Monday night victory at...
Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game
If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
College Football Playoff set: Underdog Ohio State, relieved TCU, and Alabama’s unsuccessful case to make it
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are reacting to the field of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State moments after the College Football Playoff announcement Sunday afternoon. Among the topics:. Was the case for No. 5 Alabama ever real?. Was the...
Louisville women's basketball guard Payton Verhulst enters transfer portal: What it means
Louisville's start to the women's basketball season has been uncharacteristic, and it's now trickled into its personnel. Sharpshooting guard Payton Verhulst has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from WUNC's Mitchell Northam Saturday. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz confirmed the news after the team's 67-49 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Sunday. ...
Micah Parsons is on an incredible run. Here’s what the Dallas star has been up to on, off the field
Micah Parsons has had some pretty big days since the Dallas Cowboys took him in the first round of last year’s draft, but for those who might not have been paying attention, the past week might have been the most impressive the Harrisburg native has turned in yet. Really,...
Penn State Awaits Rose Bowl Bid
The Lions are poised to play Pac-12 champ Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl.
Why does the Dallas Cowboys’ helmet have a red stripe tonight? There’s a very good reason
Tuning into the Sunday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts?. If so, don’t worry, you are not seeing things. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys’ helmet has a different look with a red vertical stripe running vertical instead of the traditional blue and white stripes, and there is good reason for it.
Ross Tucker to highlight CTE at Army-Navy game
BOSTON (AP) — Sideline reporter Ross Tucker is bringing the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” to the Army-Navy game, using the iconic matchup to remember two former players who died and were diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease. Tucker will wear shoes adorned with images of...
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fare on Friday, Dec. 2?
Below is a quick glance at how Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fared on PIAA semifinal Friday, Dec. 2. PennLive will update Saturday results when those semifinal games become final. CLASS 6A.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys football live stream (11/04/22): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) Indianapolis has struggled significantly this season and lost its last two games— the team suffered a 24-17 loss to the Steelers last week. So, it’d be a miracle if the Colts could pull off a win against the Cowboys, but those odds are slim to none.
NFL Week 13: Joe Burrow, Jason Kelce and more pregame fashion
Week 13 is bringing the heat. NFL players arrived in fashion-forward fits for the first Sunday action of December.
Steelers vs. Falcons prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 13
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Steelers lock horns with the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 13 action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m....
