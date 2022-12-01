ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Someone won a fake gift card for this KC small business. How to avoid scams this holiday

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

In early November, a group of friends traveled to North Kansas City to enjoy what Sail Away Wine had in stock. The self-service wine bar is a favorite in the area, and the group had a $100 gift certificate from a year ago that they won in a charity auction.

They used the certificate to pay for everything, but they didn’t realize it was a counterfeit. The gift certificate used a bunch of old clips copied and pasted from Sail Away Wine’s website onto a Word document.

Sail Away manager Jay Hightower said the staff recognized that it wasn’t their regular gift certificate format. Some of the details on the certificate featured old logos.

The staff at the wine bar asked a few questions about where they got it. Hightower said the auction lines up since they often donate $100 certificates to local charity events.

All of their gift certificates are hand-written and signed off by the employee. Once they’re redeemed, they double-check the date to see if it matches up with a past gift certificate sale.

Hightower doesn’t feel like the group was trying to scam the bar, but rather that they were the recipients of a fraudulent gift card.

Hightower and the team at Sail Away Wine later found out that there were websites advertising gift certificates for the bar that were not actually affiliated with the business.

After some research on Better Business Bureau, Hightower found that these websites often received complaints about being a scam.

“I’m guessing somebody had to have generated a gift certificate as a prize for someone to bid on, so they just pocketed the money from the sale of the certificate,” Hightower said.

Now he’s warning local businesses and holiday shoppers to be on the lookout for anything suspicious around the holidays, when smaller shops, such as his, have gift certificates available.

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

Hightower emphasized the importance of training staff on what to look for.

“We don’t have a physical gift card; all of ours are printed off on a piece of paper and a lot of the small businesses are going to be like that,” Hightower said. “That’s what makes us more of a target for these things because people can just generate a printed out piece of paper and not go through the whole card-swiping process.”

The Better Business Bureau also recommends the following for avoiding gift card scams:

  • Buy the gift card directly from the source.

  • If you’re buying a physical gift card, take a really good look at it. If it has any indications of tampering, such as wrinkles, tears or if the PIN is exposed on the back, it’s most likely compromised.

  • Research how to use the card. Every retailer has different rules for using their gift card, so look at their terms and conditions. For example, Sail Away Wine only sells gift cards in person, so if a website offers it online, you could get scammed.

  • Register your gift card with the place you bought the card for. It makes it easier to track how much money is on the card, and you’ll be able to notice if funds are missing.

  • Don’t delay using the money. The longer your card sits around, the more likely a cybercriminal can steal the balance.

  • Treat the gift card like cash. If the card is lost or stolen, report it to the issuer immediately through the phone number or on their website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Star

Locally owned KC Property Group is your trusted source for quick home sales in Kansas City

If you have an unwanted house that you have been considering selling, call KC Property Group today for a no-obligation property assessment. They make it simple to turn a house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. As direct cash buyers, they buy properties as-is and revitalize them, either for resale or as a rental property.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good.

Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, provides a convenient alternative to the traditional, lengthy home selling process. They buy houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those in need of cosmetic updating.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ADVISES CITIZENS OF RENTAL SCAM

Concordia Police Chief Paul Mapes is advising citizens of a rental scam on Craigslist where it lists a property at 112 South Main Street for rent for $550 a month. Mapes reports that this property is for sale by Homestead 3 Realty and the scammer pulled photos off of the on-line listing and used them in their ad.
CONCORDIA, MO
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Meals on Wheels hopes to serve up happy holiday for clients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas is hoping to serve up some holiday cheer along with their hot meals. Stacie Torrez, manager of volunteer services, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their efforts to fill holiday gift bags for their more than 1,400 Meals on Wheels and PACE clients.
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose

Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Cat with your coffee? New JoCo café offers that chance 🐱

The café neighbors Melissa’s Menagerie — a pet boarding service also owned by the café’s owner, Melissa Kreisler. Kreisler also owns Melissa’s Second Chances — a nonprofit animal rescue shelter in Shawnee. The café is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
SHAWNEE, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
23K+
Followers
925
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy