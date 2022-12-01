Read full article on original website
WJLA
High school football: Damascus wins Md. 3A State Title; Va. championship matchups now set
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you're a high school football player in the DMV and you take the field at any point in the month of December, it's a sign your season has gone exactly how you'd want it to. Just days after Quince Orchard High School took home...
WMDT.com
Kent Island falls in Maryland 2A football championship
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Kent Island Buccannears came up just short in the 2A state championship game, 25-16, against top-seeded Milford Mill Friday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kent Island led 10-7 at halftime thanks to two turnovers forced by the defense, and quarterback Tommy McAndrews’ touchdown pass...
fox5dc.com
Quince Orchard wins second straight football championship
Montgomery County’s Quince Orchard High School won Maryland’s 4A state football championship on Thursday! The team’s head coach and quarterback spoke with FOX 5 about the big win.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Bagent’s Historic Day Ends IUP Season
INDIANA, Pa. – Three weeks ago, Indiana (Pa.) took down Shepherd in the PSAC title game and with revenge on their minds, the Rams returned to George P. Miller Stadium and put a beatdown on the Crimson Hawks 48-13 to advance to the Division II semifinals. A well-rounded win...
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 2, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Dec. 2. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Quince Orchard Wins State Title: For the second year in a row, the Quince Orchard Cougars (14-0) are Maryland’s class 4A state champions. Quince Orchard beat the Flowers Jaguars, 32-7 Thursday. This was Qunice Orchard’s 28th win in a row and also marked head coach John Kelley’s 100th career win since taking over the reins in 2014.
Bay Net
Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win
– This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5. An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
nomadlawyer.org
Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
Students arrested after gun found at Carver Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Two students were arrested after a gun was recovered Thursday at Carver Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore, WJZ has learned. Avajoye Burnett reports it is the eighth gun found at a Baltimore school this school year. The gun was not loaded, according to sources.
nomadlawyer.org
Frederick: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Frederick, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Frederick Maryland. Known for its rich culture and heritage, Frederick, Maryland is a place to visit with family and friends. The city is located near the capital of Washington, D.C. and offers plenty of activities for all. Visitors can take a carriage or trolley...
wfmd.com
Crash In Washington County Kills 18-Year-Old
The vehicle was traveling on Route 67 when it went off the road and hit a tree. Hagerstown, MD (DG) – A vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Washington County claimed the life of teenager from Knoxville. Maryland State Police responded to Route 67 near Park Hall Road at...
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
Wbaltv.com
Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]
WJLA
Fairfax County special education teacher arrested after assaulting student on 2 occasions
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County special education teacher was arrested Friday morning for an assault she committed on a student, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said. Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, allegedly physically assaulted a student from Marshall High School on Sept. 28. Another...
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
WTOP
1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting
Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
WUSA
Mother of Rockville shooting victim presses for answers at Magruder High meeting
ROCKVILLE, Md. — DeAndre Thomas, 16, is back at Magruder High School. He was shot in a school bathroom with a ghost gun in the abdomen. He required 10 surgeries to recover. WUSA9 followed the Thomas Family through that recovery, and Wednesday night, Magruder High School invited parents to hear what it’s done to improve safety.
