Montgomery County, MD

WMDT.com

Kent Island falls in Maryland 2A football championship

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Kent Island Buccannears came up just short in the 2A state championship game, 25-16, against top-seeded Milford Mill Friday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kent Island led 10-7 at halftime thanks to two turnovers forced by the defense, and quarterback Tommy McAndrews’ touchdown pass...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Bagent’s Historic Day Ends IUP Season

INDIANA, Pa. – Three weeks ago, Indiana (Pa.) took down Shepherd in the PSAC title game and with revenge on their minds, the Rams returned to George P. Miller Stadium and put a beatdown on the Crimson Hawks 48-13 to advance to the Division II semifinals. A well-rounded win...
INDIANA, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 2, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Dec. 2. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Quince Orchard Wins State Title: For the second year in a row, the Quince Orchard Cougars (14-0) are Maryland’s class 4A state champions. Quince Orchard beat the Flowers Jaguars, 32-7 Thursday. This was Qunice Orchard’s 28th win in a row and also marked head coach John Kelley’s 100th career win since taking over the reins in 2014.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win

– This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5. An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD

If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
nomadlawyer.org

Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
nomadlawyer.org

Frederick: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Frederick, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Frederick Maryland. Known for its rich culture and heritage, Frederick, Maryland is a place to visit with family and friends. The city is located near the capital of Washington, D.C. and offers plenty of activities for all. Visitors can take a carriage or trolley...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Crash In Washington County Kills 18-Year-Old

The vehicle was traveling on Route 67 when it went off the road and hit a tree. Hagerstown, MD (DG) – A vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Washington County claimed the life of teenager from Knoxville. Maryland State Police responded to Route 67 near Park Hall Road at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting

Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

