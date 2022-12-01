ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
COLUMBIA, MD
WUSA9

3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash; 6 others injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A toddler was killed and six other people were injured in a multi-car crash that began when a tanker truck rear ended a car. Around 6:14 a.m. on Friday, Howard County Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Route 29. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was driving north on Route 29, near the ramp for Route 40, when they crashed into the back of 2002 Honda Odyssey.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Body found in car floating in C&O Canal

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a car found in the canal near an Edward’s Ferry boat ramp on Sunday. Rescue crews located a body in the vehicle. According to an announcement by Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the car was discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The car was located in the C&O Canal, near Edward’s Ferry Road and River Road in Poolesville.
POOLESVILLE, MD
fredericksburg.today

Major I-95 North delays begin Monday night near Fredericksburg

Major I-95 North delays begin Monday night near Fredericksburg. I-95 NORTHBOUND MEGA WORK ZONE: The new I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford is ready to open. Expect heavy I-95 northbound traffic from 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 between exit 130 (route 3) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to move traffic onto the new bridge.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Search underway for suspect who pointed gun at drivers along Frederick highway

FREDERICK, Md. - Police are searching for the driver of a car who is accused of pointing a gun at other drivers along a highway in Frederick on Friday afternoon. Maryland State Police say around 2:30 p.m., officers were notified by the victim that a driver had pointed a gun at him while driving westbound on US Route 340/15 near Mount Zion Road.
FREDERICK, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery at a 7-Eleven. According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the person pictured walked into the 7-Eleven at 110 Dry Mill Road SW and demanded money from the clerk. They then […]
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency

CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Laurel residents warned of dangerous damaged meters stemming from power surge

BALTIMORE -- Laurel residents were told to be wary of the potential risks associated with a power surge in their area on Saturday, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.The power surge damaged meters, which in turn had the ability to harm a person given that they could still have electricity flowing through them, fire officials said.The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company asked residents to avoid the meters and report any damage to BG&E, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.BG&E had crews working in the area where Laurel Bowie Road intersects with Contee Road in the late afternoon, fire officials said.
LAUREL, MD

