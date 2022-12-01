Read full article on original website
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified
UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash; 6 others injured
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A toddler was killed and six other people were injured in a multi-car crash that began when a tanker truck rear ended a car. Around 6:14 a.m. on Friday, Howard County Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Route 29. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was driving north on Route 29, near the ramp for Route 40, when they crashed into the back of 2002 Honda Odyssey.
NBC12
Interstate bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic along I-95 north near Fredericksburg Dec. 5 - 7
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should expect delays on I-95 going northbound near Fredericksburg due to the opening of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River. Starting on Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 a.m., construction will begin to support the opening of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Body found in car floating in C&O Canal
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a car found in the canal near an Edward’s Ferry boat ramp on Sunday. Rescue crews located a body in the vehicle. According to an announcement by Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the car was discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The car was located in the C&O Canal, near Edward’s Ferry Road and River Road in Poolesville.
fredericksburg.today
Major I-95 North delays begin Monday night near Fredericksburg
Major I-95 North delays begin Monday night near Fredericksburg. I-95 NORTHBOUND MEGA WORK ZONE: The new I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford is ready to open. Expect heavy I-95 northbound traffic from 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 between exit 130 (route 3) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to move traffic onto the new bridge.
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power line
On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md, crashed into an electric transmission tower in Maryland on Sunday evening at around 5:30 p.m. ET.
CBS News
Portion of Route 29 in Howard County closed because of serious crash
BALTIMORE - A major road in Ellicott City was shut down because of a serious crash involving three cars. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40. Officials say the northbound lanes will remain closed for an "extended period of time." Three people...
fox5dc.com
Crane called to remove overturned vehicle that flipped over concrete barrier in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A crane was called to remove an overturned vehicle that flipped over a concrete barrier in Woodbridge early Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 am. on southbound I-95 after VA-123. Traffic was limited to a single lane. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash...
Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
Bicyclist Fights For Life After Being Hit By Car In Crash That Shut Down Maryland Highway
A bicyclist is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle in Rockville, reports NBC Washington. The bicyclist was reportedly hit by the vehicle on Rockville Pike around 8:40 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, causing life-threatening injuries, continues the outlet. The man was rushed to a hospital where he...
Man dead after shooting in apartment complex parking lot in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died at the hospital after someone shot him outside some apartments in the Silver Spring area early Friday morning. The Montgomery County Police Department said officers were in the parking lot of Summit Hills Apartments, located in the 8500 block of 16th St., after they received […]
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia Starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS-EMIHS Responds to Call For Injured Restaurant Employee at Fallsgrove Village Center
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) as well as Emergency Medical and Integrated health Services (EMIHS) responded to a call for an injury sustained by an employee of Taipei Tokyo in the Fallsgrove Village Center in Rockville at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete...
fox5dc.com
Search underway for suspect who pointed gun at drivers along Frederick highway
FREDERICK, Md. - Police are searching for the driver of a car who is accused of pointing a gun at other drivers along a highway in Frederick on Friday afternoon. Maryland State Police say around 2:30 p.m., officers were notified by the victim that a driver had pointed a gun at him while driving westbound on US Route 340/15 near Mount Zion Road.
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery at a 7-Eleven. According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the person pictured walked into the 7-Eleven at 110 Dry Mill Road SW and demanded money from the clerk. They then […]
NBC Washington
Driver Hits Woman on Pedestrian Trail in Montgomery County
A man in his 70s drove a car onto a path meant for pedestrians and cyclists and hit a woman who was walking on the trail in Montgomery County before authorities managed to stop the driver, police say. He got on the Capital Crescent Trail in D.C. just after 7:30...
fox5dc.com
3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency
CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
Mega Work Zone: I-95 reduced to one lane on both sides in Stafford County
Some major traffic changes have begun on Interstate 95 in Stafford County causing overnight travelers to experience delays with full lane closures and traffic stops for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
Laurel residents warned of dangerous damaged meters stemming from power surge
BALTIMORE -- Laurel residents were told to be wary of the potential risks associated with a power surge in their area on Saturday, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.The power surge damaged meters, which in turn had the ability to harm a person given that they could still have electricity flowing through them, fire officials said.The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company asked residents to avoid the meters and report any damage to BG&E, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.BG&E had crews working in the area where Laurel Bowie Road intersects with Contee Road in the late afternoon, fire officials said.
