Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

One seriously injured in a bicycle vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an SUV and a bicyclist. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Monroe Street and Lake Shore Drive. According to TPD, the man who was riding the bicycle sustained...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Initial reports from the National Weather Service Tallahassee show that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning in Colquitt Co. leaving damage but no injuries. The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a barn, according to the preliminary...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon. While...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thetallahassee100.com

Coldest day on record was 123 years ago

Blizzards and artic cold are not uncommon in February, but they rarely reach Florida. The Great Blizzards of 1899 changed that. The blizzard, also known as The Snow King, stretched from Canada all the way to Florida dumping snow along the way. While Tallahassee only received an inch of snow, that didn’t stop the city officials from having a snowball fight on the steps of the stairs of the state capital building. Most noteworthy for Tallahassee, however, was the cold.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

All roadways reopened after head-on collision in Wakulla County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major traffic accident in Wakulla County shut down the roadway for roughly two hours late Friday Night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 319 when the driver of a southbound SUV attempted to pass another in the center lane. The SUV collided head-on with another SUV that was traveling northbound near Rainbow Drive, said Sgt. Stone of the Florida Highway Patrol.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee store robbed Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning. TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
247Sports

Randy Shannon watched LB commit in action on Saturday evening

Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon made his way to California on Saturday evening to watch four-star linebacker commitment Blake Nichelson in action, according to the commitment. The Manteca (Calif.) product and his squad played for the CIF Northern California D1-A Championship on Saturday evening. They lost 35-14 to Pittsburg. The two-way player had a touchdown and two-point conversion on offense.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

