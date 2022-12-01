Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tallahassee's Winter Festival held Saturday
Downtown Tallahassee was decked out with food vendors, sparkling holiday displays, an area for children's activities and four stages for live entertainment from local actors and musicians.
Traffic impacts due to Tallahassee's Winter Festival
Due to the City of Tallahassee's Winter Festival taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be traffic related impacts.
WCTV
One seriously injured in a bicycle vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an SUV and a bicyclist. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Monroe Street and Lake Shore Drive. According to TPD, the man who was riding the bicycle sustained...
New donut, chicken, wine shops set to open in Tallahassee in 2023
New restaurants are moving into Tallahassee with a focus on serving more than just food. In addition, a Tallahassee staple is setting up shop in a new location.
fsunews.com
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody
On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
WALB 10
Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Initial reports from the National Weather Service Tallahassee show that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning in Colquitt Co. leaving damage but no injuries. The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a barn, according to the preliminary...
WCTV
Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon. While...
thetallahassee100.com
Coldest day on record was 123 years ago
Blizzards and artic cold are not uncommon in February, but they rarely reach Florida. The Great Blizzards of 1899 changed that. The blizzard, also known as The Snow King, stretched from Canada all the way to Florida dumping snow along the way. While Tallahassee only received an inch of snow, that didn’t stop the city officials from having a snowball fight on the steps of the stairs of the state capital building. Most noteworthy for Tallahassee, however, was the cold.
WCTV
All roadways reopened after head-on collision in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major traffic accident in Wakulla County shut down the roadway for roughly two hours late Friday Night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 319 when the driver of a southbound SUV attempted to pass another in the center lane. The SUV collided head-on with another SUV that was traveling northbound near Rainbow Drive, said Sgt. Stone of the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCTV
Farm Share food drive canceled due to severe weather
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share has canceled its food distribution scheduled on Wednesday, November 30. The drive was expected to take place at Carters Corner on 1349 E Lafayette Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning. TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.
WCTV
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
WCTV
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
LCSO investigating homicide behind shopping plaza, suspect in custody
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place behind a shopping plaza on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Randy Shannon watched LB commit in action on Saturday evening
Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon made his way to California on Saturday evening to watch four-star linebacker commitment Blake Nichelson in action, according to the commitment. The Manteca (Calif.) product and his squad played for the CIF Northern California D1-A Championship on Saturday evening. They lost 35-14 to Pittsburg. The two-way player had a touchdown and two-point conversion on offense.
Cannon found not guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting on W. Pensacola St.
A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.
TPD investigating shooting on Golden Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Thursday morning.
TPD makes arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball court
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Thursday that it made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at an outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University.
