Pennsylvania State

Tribune-Review

Westmoreland deputy sheriff sentenced for drunk driving

A Westmoreland County deputy sheriff charged with drunk driving in May was ordered to serve one year on probation. Eugene T. Cavaliere, 59, of Youngwood appeared in court Wednesday to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time nonviolent offenders. The diversionary program does not require those charged with crimes to plead guilty to the offenses, and their criminal record can be expunged upon successful completion of the probation term.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania. The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result. There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
wisr680.com

Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash

Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy

An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Greene County attorney accused of misusing thousands of dollars

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — An attorney in Greene County has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and other offenses after allegedly misusing money. Kimberly Simon-Pratt, 56, of Carmichaels, is an attorney with Chambers And Pratt PC in Waynesburg. According to a criminal complaint, a former employee...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Heroin, Fentanyl, other drugs seized from East Liverpool home

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force along with the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office worked together to seize heroin, fentanyl and numerous other drugs from an East Liverpool home on Friday. According to a Facebook post, detectives conducted a search warrant at a home on the 1900 block of Smithfield Street...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Jail oversight board questions warden over reports of freezing conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The warden of the Allegheny County Jail answered questions after inmates sent out a letter about what they said were freezing conditions inside the facility. During Thursday's Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board meeting, jail officials gave updates on the safety and justice plan, but there were questions about other types of reform, including reducing the ACJ's population. Board member Bethany Hallam also pressed Warden Orlando Harper about the heat reportedly being off for three days inside the jail. She said the problem was brought to her attention on Facebook. "I'm mad about that," Hallam said. "This entire board has expressed...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report

Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA

