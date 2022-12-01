Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty In Fentanyl Distribution In “Hustlas Don’t Sleep” Gang
After deliberating for three hours, a federal jury of five men and seven women found Jamal Knox guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute Forty Grams or More of Fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday. Jamal Knox, age 28, formerly of Tyler Road,
Westmoreland deputy sheriff sentenced for drunk driving
A Westmoreland County deputy sheriff charged with drunk driving in May was ordered to serve one year on probation. Eugene T. Cavaliere, 59, of Youngwood appeared in court Wednesday to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time nonviolent offenders. The diversionary program does not require those charged with crimes to plead guilty to the offenses, and their criminal record can be expunged upon successful completion of the probation term.
Penn Township man sentenced to probation for neglect of cows
A Penn Township man was ordered to serve two years on probation and repay humane agents more than $21,000 in connection with about a dozen malnourished cows that were confiscated from his property in March. David Parsons, 60, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and 18 other related offenses...
Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania. The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result. There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.
Pennsylvania Man Gets 5 Years In Prison After Traffic Stop On I-80
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to five years (60 months) in prison for possessing with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. Luis Morales, 48, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. Judge Ranjan ordered that Morales
Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash
Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
Court hearing held for all 7 suspects in July shooting in New Kensington
A Westmoreland County judge said he will consider early next year requests to transfer to juvenile court four criminal homicide prosecutions in connection with the July fatal shooting of a man in New Kensington. All seven suspects accused in last summer’s alleged murder of 39-year-old Jason Raiford appeared in court...
Prisoner found after escape last week in Mercer County
A prisoner has been recovered after escaping from jail last week.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 1, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Counterfeit $20 bills passed at Live! Casino Pittsburgh
Seven counterfeit $20 bills were passed at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield and the U.S. Secret Service is investigating, according to state police. The fake money was spotted by a bank and returned to the casino Tuesday, police said in a news release. Troopers turned it over to the Secret...
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
Greene County attorney accused of misusing thousands of dollars
WAYNESBURG, Pa. — An attorney in Greene County has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and other offenses after allegedly misusing money. Kimberly Simon-Pratt, 56, of Carmichaels, is an attorney with Chambers And Pratt PC in Waynesburg. According to a criminal complaint, a former employee...
Secret Service investigating cashing of counterfeit bills at Live! Casino in Greensburg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Secret Service is investigating a case of counterfeit bills that were cashed at the Live Casino! in Greensburgh.State Police were called on Tuesday to investigate the report of seven counterfeit bills.Casino security said the bank had taken the bills and returned them to the casino after realizing they were fake.
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Heroin, Fentanyl, other drugs seized from East Liverpool home
The Columbiana County Drug Task Force along with the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office worked together to seize heroin, fentanyl and numerous other drugs from an East Liverpool home on Friday. According to a Facebook post, detectives conducted a search warrant at a home on the 1900 block of Smithfield Street...
Jail oversight board questions warden over reports of freezing conditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The warden of the Allegheny County Jail answered questions after inmates sent out a letter about what they said were freezing conditions inside the facility. During Thursday's Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board meeting, jail officials gave updates on the safety and justice plan, but there were questions about other types of reform, including reducing the ACJ's population. Board member Bethany Hallam also pressed Warden Orlando Harper about the heat reportedly being off for three days inside the jail. She said the problem was brought to her attention on Facebook. "I'm mad about that," Hallam said. "This entire board has expressed...
2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report
Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
