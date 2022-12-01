Read full article on original website
Even without RB Blake Corum, Michigan football keeps winning
INDIANAPOLIS — The two biggest games of the season have come and gone for Michigan football, and Jim Harbaugh’s team keeps winning. And they’re doing it without their best player. Blake Corum, who rose to prominence with a streak of eight straight games with 100 yards rushing,...
‘Job’s not finished.’ After Big Ten win, Michigan football eyes playoff run
INDIANAPOLIS — The image of watching Georgia celebrate at midfield after last year’s Orange Bowl still lives with members of the Michigan football team. Count J.J. McCarthy among them. The sophomore quarterback went viral last December for standing along the sideline, soaking it in with a group of his teammates. It was the first real taste of success at the national level — after the Wolverines captured their first Big Ten championship of the title-game era.
saturdaytradition.com
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
University of Michigan students flood local bars to watch big Wolverine win
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Michigan fans and students unable to drive down to Indianapolis to watch the Big 10 Championship flooded local bars to watch the Wolverines take on Purdue for the Big 10 title Saturday night. Rishi Bahri, a junior at the University of Michigan, was one of many...
Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy on potential Ohio State rematch in CFP: ‘Bring it on’
INDIANAPOLIS – The College Football Playoff selection committee won’t have any difficulty ranking the top two teams in the country Sunday afternoon. No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan likely will maintain their rankings after rolling in their conference championship games Saturday, but the committee is in a precarious position when it comes to deciding their national semifinal opponents.
MLive.com
How to watch college football bowl selection show, see who Michigan gets in playoff opener
Another Big Ten championship trophy is headed for Ann Arbor and now the Wolverines wait to find out who they will meet in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31. That mystery will be answered today with the college football bowl selection show. The bowl announcements begin at noon,...
Another second-half surge delivers Michigan back-to-back Big Ten titles
INDIANAPOLIS — Just like last year, the confetti fell and Michigan celebrated at midfield. A year that began with lots of questions about Jim Harbaugh’s team, and even some unknowns, ended in vindication. The Wolverines captured their second straight Big Ten championship on Saturday, beating an overmatched Purdue...
Michigan football draws No. 2 playoff seed, TCU in Fiesta Bowl
INDIANAPOLIS — For a second straight year, Michigan has earned a berth in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines, fresh off another Big Ten championship, will play No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Ariz., it was unveiled Sunday.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s Big Ten championship victory
INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan’s undefeated season is still intact. The Wolverines downed Purdue 43-22 Saturday in Indianapolis to improve to 13-0 and claim their second straight Big Ten title. Here are Michigan observations and takeaways from the victory:. *The Wolverines’ second-half performances continue to be a storyline. They only...
Why College Football Playoff committee ranked Georgia No. 1 over Michigan
Michigan is 13-0 for the first time in program history and is No. 1 in the country in scoring margin heading into the College Football Playoff. But its body of work didn’t move the needle enough for the selection committee to put the Wolverines ahead of defending national champion Georgia in the final rankings, which were released Sunday afternoon.
Michigan opens as near double-digit favorite in CFP semifinal vs. TCU
Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, but this time the Wolverines are a heavy favorite in their semifinal matchup. The Wolverines (13-0), who closed as a 7 ½ point underdog against Georgia in last year’s semifinal loss, are a 9 ½-point favorite against No. 3 TCU at most major sportsbooks. Jim Harbaugh’s team and Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs will meet in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve, while No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will square off in the Peach Bowl later that night.
fox2detroit.com
WATCH - Jennifer Hammond sits down with legendary Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr
It's been 25 years since Michigan last won a National Championship. Jennifer Hammond caught up with the head coach from that team, Lloyd Carr. It's just one of the many topics they discusses at his home.
How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue in Big Ten championship: Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
Michigan and Purdue will play for the Big Ten championship tonight in Indianapolis. The 12-0 Wolverines are back in the title game after knocking off Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, while Purdue (8-4) is playing in its first championship game after ending the regular season on a three-game win streak.
Dick Vitale Has Brutally Honest Admission On Possible Michigan vs. Ohio State Rematch In Playoff
Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale loves all things sports. And on Saturday, Dickie V shared his opinion on the possibility of an Ohio State-Michigan rematch in the College Football Playoff following USC and TCU's losses. "Hope the committee doesn’t force Ohio State to #3 to set up a rematch...
echo-pilot.com
Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion
Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
Michigan RB Blake Corum undergoes knee surgery; ‘obstacle to overcome’
INDIANAPOLIS — While the Michigan football team is here tonight to play for a Big Ten championship, they’ll have to do it without their star running back. Blake Corum tweeted Saturday morning from Los Angeles that “surgery was a success” on his left knee and that he won’t be able to watch Saturday night’s game versus Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) in person at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michigan injury report: Can Donovan Edwards shake off cast vs. Purdue?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan gets ready to depart for Indianapolis, health of the team remains a big storyline. Star running back Blake Corum has reportedly been ruled out for Saturday’s Big Ten championship against Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) and beyond, placing more of the onus on backup Donovan Edwards to carry the load.
wkar.org
Wolverines player Mazi Smith facing felony gun charge, criticism surrounding Michigan's response; Michigan / Purdue Big Ten Championship preview; Jim Harbaugh sound from Indy | Current Sports | Dec. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an update concerning the arrest of Michigan football player Mazi Smith, who is facing a felony gun charge. Smith was arrested in October, but has been allowed to practice and play with the team. Al breaks down how Michigan's response compares to that of other examples around local college sports. Also, we preview the Big Ten Championship game between the Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers. Who do you have winning? That, and more!
Sporting News
What channel is Michigan vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Big Ten football championship
No. 2 Michigan has, on paper, the easiest path to the College Football Playoff among the top four teams playing on Saturday. That means a loss to 8-4 Purdue, however, could be devastating to the Wolverines' chances of making the Playoff for the second time in as many years. It's arguable the team has already done enough to secure a berth in the CFP after upending then-No. 2 Ohio State during Rivalry Week ... but Jim Harbaugh is unlikely to let his team sleepwalk through a chance for another Big Ten title.
Michigan vs. Purdue live updates: Michigan pulling away in 4th quarter
McCarthy throws a laser to Ronnie Bell streaking towards the back of the end zone. Touchdown, Michigan. It’s 17-yard strike. Up 15, Michigan goes for two, showing a funky formation -- all but one lineman was off to the left at the snap -- and connecting on a pass to convert. Michigan is up three scores, and is in terrific position to win a second straight Big Ten title.
