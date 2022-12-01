ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

‘Job’s not finished.’ After Big Ten win, Michigan football eyes playoff run

INDIANAPOLIS — The image of watching Georgia celebrate at midfield after last year’s Orange Bowl still lives with members of the Michigan football team. Count J.J. McCarthy among them. The sophomore quarterback went viral last December for standing along the sideline, soaking it in with a group of his teammates. It was the first real taste of success at the national level — after the Wolverines captured their first Big Ten championship of the title-game era.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance

Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy on potential Ohio State rematch in CFP: ‘Bring it on’

INDIANAPOLIS – The College Football Playoff selection committee won’t have any difficulty ranking the top two teams in the country Sunday afternoon. No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan likely will maintain their rankings after rolling in their conference championship games Saturday, but the committee is in a precarious position when it comes to deciding their national semifinal opponents.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan opens as near double-digit favorite in CFP semifinal vs. TCU

Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, but this time the Wolverines are a heavy favorite in their semifinal matchup. The Wolverines (13-0), who closed as a 7 ½ point underdog against Georgia in last year’s semifinal loss, are a 9 ½-point favorite against No. 3 TCU at most major sportsbooks. Jim Harbaugh’s team and Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs will meet in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve, while No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will square off in the Peach Bowl later that night.
FORT WORTH, TX
echo-pilot.com

Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion

Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan RB Blake Corum undergoes knee surgery; ‘obstacle to overcome’

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Michigan football team is here tonight to play for a Big Ten championship, they’ll have to do it without their star running back. Blake Corum tweeted Saturday morning from Los Angeles that “surgery was a success” on his left knee and that he won’t be able to watch Saturday night’s game versus Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) in person at Lucas Oil Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

Wolverines player Mazi Smith facing felony gun charge, criticism surrounding Michigan's response; Michigan / Purdue Big Ten Championship preview; Jim Harbaugh sound from Indy | Current Sports | Dec. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an update concerning the arrest of Michigan football player Mazi Smith, who is facing a felony gun charge. Smith was arrested in October, but has been allowed to practice and play with the team. Al breaks down how Michigan's response compares to that of other examples around local college sports. Also, we preview the Big Ten Championship game between the Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers. Who do you have winning? That, and more!
EAST LANSING, MI
Sporting News

What channel is Michigan vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Big Ten football championship

No. 2 Michigan has, on paper, the easiest path to the College Football Playoff among the top four teams playing on Saturday. That means a loss to 8-4 Purdue, however, could be devastating to the Wolverines' chances of making the Playoff for the second time in as many years. It's arguable the team has already done enough to secure a berth in the CFP after upending then-No. 2 Ohio State during Rivalry Week ... but Jim Harbaugh is unlikely to let his team sleepwalk through a chance for another Big Ten title.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

