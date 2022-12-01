Williamsport kicks off December with holiday celebrations

Annual holiday celebrations are getting underway in Williamsport, with the Festival of Lights in Brandon Park planned for Friday, Dec. 2 and Newberry's Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa Claus set for Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Presented by the City of Williamsport, the Festival of Lights features the park lighting ceremony, entertainment, and other activities beginning at 5 p.m.

Mayor Derek Slaughter and Santa Claus will make an appearance at the festival as they present a joyous Christmas greeting and flip the switch to illuminate thousands of twinkling lights throughout the park.

Entertainment will follow the lighting ceremony on the Dr. Kenneth Cooper Stage showcasing "The Spirit of Christmas." Presented by the Milissa Augustine Dance Academy, the show will feature students of the Academy, Penn College Wildcat Dance Team, Disney Princesses, Disney Characters, and the Grinch.

There will be a character meet-and-greet with the Disney Princesses, Disney Characters, the Grinch, and Santa visitations immediately following the entertainment. Don't forget a camera!

Jake Michaels from Backyard Broadcasting will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Newberry’s Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa Claus will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the corner of West Third and Arch Streets.

After the lighting of the tree, everyone will be invited inside to meet Santa! This event is sponsored by the Newberry Community Partnership, City of Williamsport, Lamar Advertising, Brodart Company, Harvest Moon, and Wegmans.