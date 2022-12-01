Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Adassa, star in Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ surprises local kids at school for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Adassa, the voice of Dolores Madrigal in the smash Disney film ‘Encanto,’ was in eastern Idaho this week for a performance...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Is There A Boarded-Up Cave In The Middle Of Dubois, Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When visitors come to the small, picturesque town of Dubois, Wyoming, one of the first questions that comes to mind is, “What’s with the dug-out cave in the middle of town?”. Although the town was once known as a...
eastidahonews.com
Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
buckrail.com
All pond aerators must be turned off tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County is reminding homeowners and homeowner associations that aerators in manmade ponds must be turned off this winter season to be compliant with County Land Development Regulations (LDR’s). Winter-Safe Aerators must meet the following standards:. An aerator shall be turned off from Dec. 1...
eastidahonews.com
These school districts have canceled classes Friday due to weather
DRIGGS — The following school districts have canceled classes Friday due to extreme weather conditions:. Several highways in eastern Idaho have also closed because of dangerous conditions. The latest weather forecast can be found here and road condition reports from the Idaho Transportation Department are available here. EastIdahoNews.com will...
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
eastidahonews.com
Portion of U.S. Highway 20 closed due to extreme weather conditions
ASHTON — U.S. Highway 20 closed in both directions Thursday night between Ashton and the Montana State Line. The area is experiencing severe drifting snow and low visibility. Idaho Highway 87 is also closed from the US-20 junction to the Montana State Line due to winter weather conditions. Drivers...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pregnant Cop Busts Romanian Man For Stealing $8,000 Bottle Of Scotch In His Crotch
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Romanian man accused of smuggling a nearly $8,000 bottle of scotch from a Jackson liquor store in his pants crotch was arrested after a pregnant police officer found him soliciting on city streets three weeks later. Marian Firu, 50, faces...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg homeowners concerned about proposed zoning change for housing project
REXBURG – Dozens of homeowners are concerned about a proposed housing project on a 15-acre piece of property in Rexburg. Eldwin, LLC, which is listed as the property owner on public documents, is tentatively planning to build 180 single-family townhomes in what is currently an empty field on the corner of 5th East and 7th South near the Latter-day Saint temple. The plan includes a pickle ball and tennis court for residents.
eastidahonews.com
Local man sentenced to prison for murder of fellow inmate over tablet use
REXBURG — A local man was sentenced Monday for beating a fellow jail inmate until he bled to death at the Madison County Jail. Robert Pompa, 27, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to between 27 years and life in prison. According to court documents, on Oct. 8,...
