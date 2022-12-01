Read full article on original website
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County getting another new beer garden
KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI
Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
wgtd.org
Beer Garden to Open Next Spring on Lake Andrea
(WGTD)---The operator of the successful beer garden in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers has been awarded a contract to establish and operate a similar venture in Prairie Springs Park in Pleasant Prairie. The decision this week from the village board was unanimous. Michael Grab and his partners will enclose an...
We're Open: 'On Tap' inside the original Pabst Brewery
Inside the original Pabst Brewery, you'll find the restaurant bar On Tap. Keanan Kopplin is the general manager.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Happy Holiday Waukesha Art Crawl
The Waukesha West End Artists are proud to announce The Happy Holiday Crawl on Saturday, December 3rd, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Start the Holiday Season off with a visit to Historic Downtown Waukesha. Connect with your neighbors, enjoy the decorations, have a beverage or a meal, and meet the artists who sell their work locally.
discoverhometown.com
Nino’s Italian Bakery family to return as vendor at Falls Christkindl Market
The Nino’s Italian Bakery Family will be a featured vendor at the upcoming Christkindl Market on Dec. 10th in Menomonee Falls Downtown. Their booth will be located at Centennial Plaza (the corner of Main and Appleton). While Nino’s bakery closed in January 2022 after over 50 years in business,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Bridgewater Modern Grill; new riverfront restaurant
The Bridgewater Modern Grill is a new restaurant that offers up a great menu and view from the city’s longest riverfront patio. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward checking out the new space complete with an open-concept kitchen.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Breakfast Buster Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. The Coffee Pot, 4914 7th Ave., is a classic diner with everything you would expect and more...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Five Festive Friday Eve’s back at The Shops Of Cedar Creek Settlement
Get ready for a night of shopping as Five Festive Friday Eve’s is back at The Shops Of Cedar Creek Settlement with great gifts from local vendors. Brhett Vickery is in Cedarburg gearing up for tonight’s festive event.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique
RACINE, WIS (CBS 58) - Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to discuss some holiday fun! This includes the "Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique".
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fun things to do this weekend across Waukesha County: Dec. 1-4, 2022
The holiday events calendar is accelerating into high gear as we enter December. Here's an overview of fun things to do this weekend:. The Wisconsin Philharmonic — “It’s A Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oconomowoc Arts Center, 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc. www.TheOAC.net, 262-560-3172.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: Bosco's Social Club
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Most of the year, dogs rule the roost at Bosco’s Social Club, 260 W. Main St. in Waukesha, but during the holidays, it’s more about the reindeer. And the Santas. And the lights. And the vintage ornaments.
spectrumnews1.com
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
5th Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht
Naughty children beware – European folklore celebrated during the Christmas season is taking over the Brewery District this weekend. Tea Krulos joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 5th Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht.
nbc15.com
Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
nbc15.com
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting your car serviced is becoming more of a challenge. That’s because there’s less people out there to do it. Joe Conant, owner of Conant Automotive in Stoughton, said scheduling a service appointment is becoming more like scheduling a doctor’s appointment, having to do so months in advance.
captimes.com
PHOTOS: Smart Studios building's new owner honors its rocking roots
In an interview for Wendy Schneider's 2016 documentary, "The Smart Studios Story," Butch Vig said, "1254 E. Washington was one damn ugly looking building. It was a two-story, red brick pile of junk, and it looked like a crack house." The outside of the building hasn't changed much in decades,...
