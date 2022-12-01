Read full article on original website
Finding Our Voices awarded $10k by the Sam L. Cohen Foundation
Finding Our Voices (FOV) has been awarded $10,000 from the Sam L. Cohen Foundation. The grant will bring safety and freedom to Maine women and children trapped in domestic abuse, through the Finding Our Voices Get Out Stay Out fund. The fund pays for short-term motel stays, apartment rent, car repairs and gas cards, computer repair, legal consultations, and storage unit and U-Haul fees.
Reserve your seat at free Christmas dinner
Volunteers are ready to begin taking phone calls for the annual Boothbay Region Community Christmas Dinner. Anyone is welcome. You’ll find an amazing array of delectable Christmas Dinner offerings on Christmas Day with friendly faces waiting to serve you. The number to call is 207-350-1581 starting right away. Leave your name, phone and how many are coming to dinner. With your response we can shop accordingly.
Spare change funding school project
Southport Central School students believe some spare nickels, dimes and quarters can change the look of their campus. Students have enlisted World of Change, a Portland-based nonprofit to raise money for the Southport Community Project. World of Change estimates there is about $10 billion of spare change in the U.S....
Dec. 2 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Y-Arts presents annual Christmas Show
Fourteen song and dance numbers by about 40 kids dressed and adorned in holiday colors entertained a crowd of over 200 in the Boothbay Region YMCA gym as the Y-Arts program presented its annual Christmas Show Thursday, Dec. 1. From the Itty Bitty Tap dancers to the Advanced Music Theater...
Holiday food drive at Southport library
The Southport Memorial Library is sponsoring a holiday food drive during the month of December to benefit the Boothbay Region Food Pantry. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at the library during our open hours which are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursday evening 6-8. The holiday...
Free Community Event: Watch the World Cup Soccer Games at The Waldo Theatre on Sunday, December 4th at 10am
Please join us while we watch the live Stream of the FIFA World Cup Soccer Game: Match #52: 1D versus 2C, which will be Live Streamed on Sunday, December 4th at 10:00 am! This is a FREE EVENT!. Doors open at 9:50am. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free Parking...
Seahawks hope experience bodes well for Class C success
“We accept the challenge. It’s on us to match or exceed other teams’ physicality and game play,” said Dan Hallinan, boys varsity basketball coach at Boothbay Region High School, about this upcoming season. The Seahawks begin the regular season against the Madison Bulldogs in Madison on Saturday,...
